Supplier Image
Interfar Custom Furniture
Commercial hospitality booths
Commercial kitchen area with furniture joinery
Commercial lobby area with furniture joinery
Commercial office interior with furniture joinery
Commercial waiting room area with commercial furniture
Commercial waiting room area with furniture joinery
Hospitality booth seat furniture joinery
Office interior with furniture joinery
Reception desk furniture joinery
Commercial furniture

Last Updated on 02 Sep 2019

Reception desks, kitchens and joinery, banquet seating, utility cupboards, doctors suite joinery, commercial office fitouts, point of sale counters and shop displays.

Overview
Description

Interfar specialises in detailed joinery and commercial fit outs. Established in 1973, Interfar initially started designing and manufacturing furniture for the residential market. Over the years Interfar have worked together with a number of builders, architects and interior designers providing joinery for the commercial and domestic market.

Interfar can provide joinery for any project, from a simple desk, doctor’s surgery to a complete multi-level office fit out.

Examples of commercial joinery we produce:

  • Reception desks
  • Kitchens and joinery
  • Banquet seating
  • Utility cupboards
  • Doctors suite joinery
  • Commercial office fitouts
  • Point of sale counters
  • Shop displays

Recent joinery Projects:

  • Social Soup office fitout – Surry Hills
  • Pollinate office fitout- Surry Hills
  • Peninsula Orthopaedics – Northern Beaches Hospital

Manufacturing process:

Based in Wetherill Park, our manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest CNC machinery enabling us to provide the best quality product using the most efficient processes.

Our finishing department is equipped with multi drum sanders and fully enclosed spray booth. Our spray booth consist of a unique conveyor system where all components hung and sprayed vertically so that panels are finished both sides in 1 process achieving seamless panels.

Contact
Display AddressDrummoyne, NSW

219 Victoria Rd

02 9719 1200
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

1/1040 Canley Vale Road

02 9719 1234
