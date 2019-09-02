Commercial furniture
Reception desks, kitchens and joinery, banquet seating, utility cupboards, doctors suite joinery, commercial office fitouts, point of sale counters and shop displays.
Overview
Interfar specialises in detailed joinery and commercial fit outs. Established in 1973, Interfar initially started designing and manufacturing furniture for the residential market. Over the years Interfar have worked together with a number of builders, architects and interior designers providing joinery for the commercial and domestic market.
Interfar can provide joinery for any project, from a simple desk, doctor’s surgery to a complete multi-level office fit out.
Examples of commercial joinery we produce:
- Reception desks
- Kitchens and joinery
- Banquet seating
- Utility cupboards
- Doctors suite joinery
- Commercial office fitouts
- Point of sale counters
- Shop displays
Recent joinery Projects:
- Social Soup office fitout – Surry Hills
- Pollinate office fitout- Surry Hills
- Peninsula Orthopaedics – Northern Beaches Hospital
Manufacturing process:
Based in Wetherill Park, our manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest CNC machinery enabling us to provide the best quality product using the most efficient processes.
Our finishing department is equipped with multi drum sanders and fully enclosed spray booth. Our spray booth consist of a unique conveyor system where all components hung and sprayed vertically so that panels are finished both sides in 1 process achieving seamless panels.
