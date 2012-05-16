Commercial and Industrial Wall Insulation Systems from Industrial Panel Australia
Industrial Panel Australia provide Wallspan, a lightweight seamless look insulated panel which provides superior insulation for commercial and industrial developments.
Overview
Description
Lightweight wall panels
- Cost effective, fire resistant commercial and industrial wall insulation system designed and manufactured for Australian conditions
- Available in core thicknesses of 50mm, 75mm and 100mm to provide various levels of thermal, fire and span performance to meet different requirements and the most stringent design criteria
- Provides an elegant view with its seamless look unmarred by screw heads and offers variety of face profiles to cater to variety of tastes
- WALLSPAN provides uniform insulating value throughout your buildings thanks to the state of the art production line and utilization of latest production methods
- Environmentally friendly and fire resistant
- Supermarkets
- Bulk goods
- Fast food and retail outlets
- Commercial, industrial and housing premises