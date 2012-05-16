Logo
Commercial and Industrial Wall Insulation Systems from Industrial Panel Australia

Last Updated on 16 May 2012

Industrial Panel Australia provide Wallspan, a lightweight seamless look insulated panel which provides superior insulation for commercial and industrial developments.

Overview
Description
Industrial Panel Australia provide Wallspan, a lightweight seamless look insulated panel which provides superior insulation for commercial and industrial developments.

Lightweight wall panels
  • Cost effective, fire resistant commercial and industrial wall insulation system designed and manufactured for Australian conditions
  • Available in core thicknesses of 50mm, 75mm and 100mm to provide various levels of thermal, fire and span performance to meet different requirements and the most stringent design criteria
  • Provides an elegant view with its seamless look unmarred by screw heads and offers variety of face profiles to cater to variety of tastes
  • WALLSPAN provides uniform insulating value throughout your buildings thanks to the state of the art production line and utilization of latest production methods
  • Environmentally friendly and fire resistant
Insulated wall panels for a wide range of developments
  • Supermarkets
  • Bulk goods
  • Fast food and retail outlets
  • Commercial, industrial and housing premises
WALLSPAN from IPA uses the latest in German technology to provide the highest quality products with a proven track record to perform exceptionally in the harshest climatic conditions.
Contact
Display AddressNeerabup, WA

36 Warman Street Neerabup

08 6311 4667 / 0422
