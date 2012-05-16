Commercial and Industrial Wall Insulation Systems from Industrial Panel Australia

Lightweight wall panels



Cost effective, fire resistant commercial and industrial wall insulation system designed and manufactured for Australian conditions

Available in core thicknesses of 50mm, 75mm and 100mm to provide various levels of thermal, fire and span performance to meet different requirements and the most stringent design criteria

Provides an elegant view with its seamless look unmarred by screw heads and offers variety of face profiles to cater to variety of tastes

WALLSPAN provides uniform insulating value throughout your buildings thanks to the state of the art production line and utilization of latest production methods

Environmentally friendly and fire resistant

Insulated wall panels for a wide range of developments



Supermarkets

Bulk goods

Fast food and retail outlets

Commercial, industrial and housing premises

Industrial Panel Australia provide Wallspan, a lightweight seamless look insulated panel which provides superior insulation for commercial and industrial developments.WALLSPAN from IPA uses the latest in German technology to provide the highest quality products with a proven track record to perform exceptionally in the harshest climatic conditions.