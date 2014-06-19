Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Robert Green
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Commercial Towelling from Robert Green for commercial industries
Robert Green Commercial Table Linen range for the hospitality and textile rental markets
Commercial Towelling from Robert Green in a range of colours
Commercial Towelling from Robert Green for commercial industries
Robert Green Commercial Table Linen range for the hospitality and textile rental markets
Commercial Towelling from Robert Green in a range of colours

Commercial and Hospitality Linen from Robert Green

Last Updated on 19 Jun 2014

The Robert Green Commercial Linen ranges are available in custom sizes to ensure specific requirements are met on an industrial scale.

Overview
Description

Robert Green Shower Curtains and Bathroom Accessories offer a wide range of products to suit almost any space and design requirements for commercial and domestic applications. The Commercial Linen ranges of products from Robert Green Collection are available in custom sizes to ensure specific requirements are met on an industrial scale.

The range of Commercial Table Linen is specifically manufactured for the hospitality and textile rental markets

  • Exceptional durability
  • 100% spun polyester fabric
  • Excellent colour retention
  • Offers minimal shrinkage
  • High piling resistance
  • Long textile life and cost savings

The Robert Green Collection Commercial Table Linen range includes napkins, tablecloths and overlays.

Offering a complete range of Commercial Towelling, Robert Green Collections offer bulk quoting services and ordering for all commercial industries

  • Bath towels
  • Facewashers
  • Hand towels
  • Bath mats
  • Salon towels

The Commercial Towelling products can be bought by piece, or in bulk in a range of carton sizes to meet specific commercial and domestic needs.

Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

246 Coward Street

02 9317 3777
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap