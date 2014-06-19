Commercial and Hospitality Linen from Robert Green
Last Updated on 19 Jun 2014
The Robert Green Commercial Linen ranges are available in custom sizes to ensure specific requirements are met on an industrial scale.
Overview
Robert Green Shower Curtains and Bathroom Accessories offer a wide range of products to suit almost any space and design requirements for commercial and domestic applications. The Commercial Linen ranges of products from Robert Green Collection are available in custom sizes to ensure specific requirements are met on an industrial scale.
The range of Commercial Table Linen is specifically manufactured for the hospitality and textile rental markets
- Exceptional durability
- 100% spun polyester fabric
- Excellent colour retention
- Offers minimal shrinkage
- High piling resistance
- Long textile life and cost savings
The Robert Green Collection Commercial Table Linen range includes napkins, tablecloths and overlays.
Offering a complete range of Commercial Towelling, Robert Green Collections offer bulk quoting services and ordering for all commercial industries
- Bath towels
- Facewashers
- Hand towels
- Bath mats
- Salon towels
The Commercial Towelling products can be bought by piece, or in bulk in a range of carton sizes to meet specific commercial and domestic needs.