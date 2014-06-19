Commercial and Hospitality Linen from Robert Green

Robert Green Shower Curtains and Bathroom Accessories offer a wide range of products to suit almost any space and design requirements for commercial and domestic applications. The Commercial Linen ranges of products from Robert Green Collection are available in custom sizes to ensure specific requirements are met on an industrial scale.

The range of Commercial Table Linen is specifically manufactured for the hospitality and textile rental markets

Exceptional durability

100% spun polyester fabric

Excellent colour retention

Offers minimal shrinkage

High piling resistance

Long textile life and cost savings

The Robert Green Collection Commercial Table Linen range includes napkins, tablecloths and overlays.

Offering a complete range of Commercial Towelling, Robert Green Collections offer bulk quoting services and ordering for all commercial industries

Bath towels

Facewashers

Hand towels

Bath mats

Salon towels

The Commercial Towelling products can be bought by piece, or in bulk in a range of carton sizes to meet specific commercial and domestic needs.