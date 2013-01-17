Bright and professional Fixed windows for framing cityscapes

Developed with translucent glass for security and protection while maintaining good light

Versatile fixed windows can be integrated with outward opening windows and doors in a variety of configurations

Available in centreglazed, flushglazed, wideline and wideline thermally broken

Refreshing Outward windows opens up your commercial space with natural air

Encouraging workplace safety, Outward windows can be restricted to prevent unnecessary accidents

Integrated with drainage with no requirements sizeable add on sections

Optional handle or winder for outward sashes to suit your requirements

Developed with style in casement, hinged doors and awning options

Creating a comfortable and stylish environment with Inward windows

Suitable for large opening spaces to encourage natural ventilation

Safety minded with opening limits and flyscreens for OH and S

Enhanced with intelligent EPDM central gasket frame that seals the sash for water resistance

Securing your assets with lock and key options

Effortlessly matching your decor, with tilt and turn, bottom hung, hinged door and casement framings

Simple to use and control door or window Sliding systems

Engineered with bottom roller- mounted sash on 20mm horizontal sliding track for easy operation

Designed with no projecting sash for use in restricted spaces

Easy to control ventilation with sliding sash

Completely secure with locks and keys for peace of mind

High performance options including sliding flyscreens, security screens and handles to suit your application

Professional engineering intelligence fused with architectural design, precision Commercial Window Solutions from Thermeco innovation ensure long lasting reliability.Incorporating robust square edge frames with high performing sub-head and sealing for easy installation and drainage.Versatile Commercial Window Solutions are suitable with 28mm or 34mm polyamide stripes for exceptional insulation properties.