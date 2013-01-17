Commercial Window Solutions from Thermeco
Quality professional Commercial Window Systems from Thermeco engineering delivers high performing reliability for Australian conditions.
Overview
Description
Professional engineering intelligence fused with architectural design, precision Commercial Window Solutions from Thermeco innovation ensure long lasting reliability.
Incorporating robust square edge frames with high performing sub-head and sealing for easy installation and drainage.
Bright and professional Fixed windows for framing cityscapes
- Developed with translucent glass for security and protection while maintaining good light
- Versatile fixed windows can be integrated with outward opening windows and doors in a variety of configurations
- Available in centreglazed, flushglazed, wideline and wideline thermally broken
- Encouraging workplace safety, Outward windows can be restricted to prevent unnecessary accidents
- Integrated with drainage with no requirements sizeable add on sections
- Optional handle or winder for outward sashes to suit your requirements
- Developed with style in casement, hinged doors and awning options
- Suitable for large opening spaces to encourage natural ventilation
- Safety minded with opening limits and flyscreens for OH and S
- Enhanced with intelligent EPDM central gasket frame that seals the sash for water resistance
- Securing your assets with lock and key options
- Effortlessly matching your decor, with tilt and turn, bottom hung, hinged door and casement framings
- Engineered with bottom roller- mounted sash on 20mm horizontal sliding track for easy operation
- Designed with no projecting sash for use in restricted spaces
- Easy to control ventilation with sliding sash
- Completely secure with locks and keys for peace of mind
- High performance options including sliding flyscreens, security screens and handles to suit your application