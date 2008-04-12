Commercial Washroom Accessories from Barben Industries

Barben Architectural Hardware is proud distributor of the world’s leading manufacturer and designer of stainless steel washroom accessories. The Bob rick range of commercial washroom and bathroom accessories are the most innovative and ecologically friendly washroom solutions suitable for a range of commercial projects including office towers, stadiums, airports, hotels & clubs and recreation facilities. Manufacturing using 50-70% post re-cycled industrial stainless steel Bob rick has a key focus on supplying green washroom accessories and design solutions to minimize power and paper consumption which inevitably reduces waste. The latest edition to the Bob rick range are 3 in 1Disabled compliant paper towel dispenser, waste and dual flow hand dryer that operates on 800 watts, high speed hand dryers, stainless steel baby change tables and a complete range of touch free soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers. With a complete range of AS1428.01 compliant washroom accessories, mirrors, toilet roll holders, waste bins, child care, paper dispensers, soap dispensers, grab rails and hooks you need to look no further than Bob rick for your washroom requirements. Also available is a custom manufacture service should the need arise for your specific project.