Commercial Property from BIS Shrapnel

BIS Shrapnel forecasts movements in Australian commercial property markets: office, retail, bulky goods, hotels and industrial sectors with a focus on future market trends.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

Sydney Commercial Property, 2014-2024 : The report provides forecasts (and methodology) for the CBD and metropolitan office markets. Ten year forecasts of supply and demand variables, vacancies, CBD prime and B grade rents, yields and market values are included. Prospective investment returns and strategies for leasing and investment are analysed

Sydney Suburban Centres & Office Parks, 2014-2024 : The report assesses the market and prospects for commercial property in major suburban office markets of North Sydney, Crows Nest, St Leonards, Chatswood, Parramatta and North Ryde over the next 10 years. Also discussed are the minor suburban office markets of South Sydney/Mascot, Pyrmont/Ultimo, Norwest, Rhodes and Olympic Park fit within the residual metropolitan office market

Melbourne Commercial Property, 2014-2024 : This report provides forecasts and strategies for the Melbourne CBD and metropolitan office markets. Ten year forecasts of supply and demand variables, vacancy rates, prime and secondary rents, yields and market values are included. Investment returns and strategies for leasing and investment are analysed.

Melbourne's Near City & Suburban Office Market, 2014-2024 : This provides forecasts and strategies for the various metropolitan office markets, looking at the relationships between the CBD and suburban centres. Ten year forecasts of supply and demand variables, vacancy rates, stated and effective rents, yields and market values are included. Investment returns and strategies for leasing and investment are analysed

Brisbane Commercial Property, 2014-2024 : The study provides forecasts and strategies for the CBD, the Near City and metropolitan office markets. Ten year forecasts of supply and demand variables, vacancy rates, premium, A and B grade (A grade only in the Near City) rents, yields and market values are included, forming the basis for the analysis of investment returns and strategies for leasing and investment

Adelaide Commercial Property, 2014-2024 : Used by investors, developers, lenders, funds managers, policy makers and others, the report contains a thorough analysis of the current state of play and provides 10-years forecasts of crucial market variables

Perth Commercial Property, 2012-2022 : This examines the Perth commercial office market in by providing a 10 year forecast of supply and demand variables, vacancies, prime and secondary rents, yields and market values. Investment returns and strategies for leasing and investment are analysed

: This examines the Perth commercial office market in by providing a 10 year forecast of supply and demand variables, vacancies, prime and secondary rents, yields and market values. Investment returns and strategies for leasing and investment are analysed Canberra Commercial Property, 2014-2024: This examines Canberra commercial office market and provides a 10 year forecast of supply and demand variables, vacancies, prime rents, yields and market values. Investment returns and strategies for leasing and investment are analysed

INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

Sydney Industrial Property, 2013-2023 : Careful analysis of drivers of demand for and supply of industrial space and their implications for the leasing and investment markets. Based on in-house forecasts of the Australian and NSW economies, it contains 10 year forecasts of demand for and construction of warehousing and factory space, which then form the basis for annual forecast of rents, yields, capital values and prospective investment returns for prime, secondary and high tech property for Sydney’s four major industrial regions

Melbourne Industrial Property, 2013-2023 : This provides a careful analysis of drivers of demand for and supply of industrial space and their implications for the leasing and investment markets. Based on in-house forecasts of the Australian and Victorian economies, with a 10 year forecasts of demand for and construction of warehousing and factory space across metropolitan Melbourne, this is used as the basis for forecasting of rents, yields, capital values and prospective IRRs for prime and secondary property

Brisbane Industrial Property, 2013-2023: This study provides a careful analysis of drivers of demand for and supply of industrial space and their implications for the leasing and investment markets. Using in-house forecasts of the Australian and Queensland economies, to supply 10 year forecasts of demand for and construction of warehousing and factory space, then use the result as the basis for our forecast of rents, yields, capital values and prospective IRRs for prime and secondary property

HOTEL PROPERTY

Australian Hotel Market Property Prospects 2012 – 2021

This 2012 report examines the outlook for demand for hotel accommodation—both domestic and international—focussing on holiday and business visitors which are the key sources of demand for 4 & 5 star accommodation. Matching demand with our forecasts for supply enables us to forecast occupancy rates and in turn room rates and RevPAR for 4 & 5 star accommodation. The report also considers investment and development issues and forecasts investment returns to 2021. Particular attention is given to the likely duration of the upswing

RETAIL PROPERTY

Retail Property Market, 2012-2022 : This examines the overall structure of retailing in Australia and identifies key trends and issues for both trading conditions and investment performance. It focuses on the main classes of institutional investment in the retail sector, and specifically considers prospects for regional and sub-regional shopping centres

Bulky Goods Property, 2012-2017: This report provides 5 year forecasts of rents, yields and capital values for bulky goods centres. Tracing the development of the bulky goods phenomenon — from its first boom phase based on the construction of multi-tenanted centres to the current wave of expansion driven by home improvement superstores — and assesses the outlook for bulky goods retailing in Australia

PRIVATE CLIENT WORK

STRATEGY WORKSHOPS

Half-day strategy workshops provide clients with a forum to discuss their issues in a condensed and highly focused environment. Often used in developing a ‘house view’

BOARD PRESENTATIONS

Board presentations focus on the issues and decisions facing a company, given likely market conditions. The objective is to trace the consequences of alternative courses of action as an aid to decision making and strategy formulation. Such presentations also provide a forum for presenting BIS Shrapnel’s view on either specific or broad topics involving the economy as a whole and/or the property sector in particular to a select group of decision makers.