Commercial Pre-formed Landscape Edging from Arborgreen

Attractive and tidy edging with no fuss

Sharp, commercial pre-formed edging

Simple and quick to install and is cost effective

Increases the appearance of your landscape

Manufactured in the USA by Permaloc, OlyOla and Colmet

Arborgreen’s range of landscape edging provide architects and landscapers with an alternative to timber, stone and concrete edging.This includes four different designs with Brick and Paver Restraint and Asphalt Restraint apart of the range.This range includes UV Stabilised Plastic Edging, Poly Brick and Paver Restraint and Linear Poly Edging.Coated and heavy duty coated steel edging as well as coated performed steel tree ring edging is available within this range.Arborgreen’s landscape edging is designed and tested to withstand demanding outdoor conditions.