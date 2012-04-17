Logo
Arborgreen Landscape Products
ASPHALTEDGE� aluminium asphalt restraint edging
BRICKBLOCK� aluminium brick and paver restraint edging
CLEANLINE� commercial aluminium landscape edging
ONYX� UV stabilised plastic edging for commercial projects
Commercial Pre-formed Landscape Edging from Arborgreen

Last Updated on 17 Apr 2012

Landscape edging for commercial projects made from aluminium, plastic or steel

Overview
Description
Arborgreen’s range of landscape edging provide architects and landscapers with an alternative to timber, stone and concrete edging.

Aluminium Landscape Edging
This includes four different designs with Brick and Paver Restraint and Asphalt Restraint apart of the range.

Commercial Grade Plastic Landscape Edging
This range includes UV Stabilised Plastic Edging, Poly Brick and Paver Restraint and Linear Poly Edging.

Steel Landscape Edging
Coated and heavy duty coated steel edging as well as coated performed steel tree ring edging is available within this range.

Attractive and tidy edging with no fuss
  • Sharp, commercial pre-formed edging
  • Simple and quick to install and is cost effective
  • Increases the appearance of your landscape
  • Manufactured in the USA by Permaloc, OlyOla and Colmet
Arborgreen’s landscape edging is designed and tested to withstand demanding outdoor conditions.
Contact
Display AddressSingleton, NSW

PO Box 3133

1300 760 642
Office AddressSingleton, NSW

31 Enterprise Crescent

1800655542
