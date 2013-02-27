Commercial Modular Noise Barrier Systems from Wallmark

Fast, hassle free installation with no strip footings

Evowall aluminium posts- light to handle, corrosion resistant

Excellent acoustics- genuine sound reductions

Insulated wall panels- keep cool with no heat transfer

Fire and termite resistant- combating the elements

Smooth wall surfaces- easy to coat

Wallmark's modular pre-engineered wall systems offer high sound reductions along with fast, economical installation. These heavy duty systems are extensively used in mining applications, commercial developments, roads and on construction sites for security, noise, dust control and minimising distraction..Features and benefits include:

Extensive range to suit your specific applications

Evowall Supporting posts and capping are manufactured from strong yet lightweight aluminium, a variety coatings and colours are available as finishes

Dunewall is manufactured from high strength steel, the composite panels are locked in using bolt-less Cetalok keys. Custom options accommodating specialised user requirement are also available such as security devices, dust control and acoustic protection

Vistawall Industrial screening solutions can be completed on-site and have been designed to cover a range of difficult shapes

The Wallmark Commercial Modular Noise Barrier Systems provide excellent noise reduction properties and dust control for commercial and industrial developments.