Commercial Modular Noise Barrier Systems from Wallmark

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013

Wallmark supply fencing for commercial applications using composite panels for appeal and simple maintenance.

Overview
Description
Wallmark's modular pre-engineered wall systems offer high sound reductions along with fast, economical installation. These heavy duty systems are extensively used in mining applications, commercial developments, roads and on construction sites for security, noise, dust control and minimising distraction..

Fast, hassle free installation with no strip footings
Features and benefits include:
  • Evowall aluminium posts- light to handle, corrosion resistant
  • Excellent acoustics- genuine sound reductions
  • Insulated wall panels- keep cool with no heat transfer
  • Fire and termite resistant- combating the elements
  • Smooth wall surfaces- easy to coat

Extensive range to suit your specific applications

  • Evowall Supporting posts and capping are manufactured from strong yet lightweight aluminium, a variety coatings and colours are available as finishes
  • Dunewall is manufactured from high strength steel, the composite panels are locked in using bolt-less Cetalok keys. Custom options accommodating specialised user requirement are also available such as security devices, dust control and acoustic protection
  • Vistawall Industrial screening solutions can be completed on-site and have been designed to cover a range of difficult shapes
The Wallmark Commercial Modular Noise Barrier Systems provide excellent noise reduction properties and dust control for commercial and industrial developments.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Wallmark Noise Barrier Solutions Brochure

3.41 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNSW

Level 32 1 Market Street

02 9221 6062
Display AddressAlbury, NSW

80 Catherine Cresent

02 6057 7600
Display AddressPinelands, NT

Lot 3133 Stuart Hway

08 8351 6688
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD

54-56 Industrial Ave

1300 925 562
Display AddressEdwardstown, SA

5-7 Lindfield Ave

08 8351 6688
Display AddressMoonah, TAS

98 Gormanston Road

03 6272 1691
Display AddressWerribee, VIC

5 Riverside Avenue

03 9416 8277
Display AddressMaddington, WA

573 Bickley Road

08 9493 0104
