Commercial LED Lighting by M-Elec

Commercial High-Powered Downlights by M-Elec

The M-Elec High-Powered Downlight range has been designed for applications requiring a higher light output with the efficiency of LED. Featuring of outputs up to 4900 lumens, they provide a large area of illumination (C-Series 95 degrees, S-Series 120 degrees) without producing the harmful UV light that fades and deteriorates clothes, furnishings and merchandise in commercial applications.

To make retrofitting a breeze, the cut-out sizes on the High Powered Downlight range have been designed specifically to match existing fittings.

T-BAR

The LED T-Bar fittings can provide up to a 50% saving on running costs (compared to a traditional fluorescent fitting), whilst offering an exceptional output of 5000 lumens (White).

Featuring M-Elec’s back light technology, which distributes the light evenly through the opaque diffuser (dimmed or fully illuminated) while offering superior cooling, the T40 range provides the markets highest efficacy whilst maintaining a massive life span.

The TITAN

A NEW version of weatherproof batten, the TITAN series, will help you save more! The new range incorporates cutting edge integrated microwave sensor technology, drastically improving the efficiency of the fitting. It allows for areas to remain partially illuminated and safe, while consuming minimal power (from 41W to as little as 6W). M-Elec has also added an emergency version to complete the range.

FUMAGALLI

The new Italian made, weather resistant, outdoor Fumagalli range features rust and corrosion free shockproof and UV stabilised housing.

With high quality LED chips, the bulkhead range uses internal reflected light to produce a soft glow “halo” through the blue or clear back.

Many of the Fumagalli fittings feature replaceable GX53 LED modules and in addition, M-Elec has developed a world first, 12V AC/ DC GX53 LED module making outdoor lighting installation much easier and safer, with a low voltage option.