Commercial interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass

BCG is the only fully specialized curved glass manufacturer in Australia – producing curved toughened, curved laminated, curved annealed and annealed laminated glass, as well as curved double glazed units.

Commercial applications for curved glass include windows, stairs, balustrades, roofs, stair treads, floor panels, office partitions, facade systems, wall panelling shopfronts, display cabinets and deli bends.

The experienced staff at BCG can provide advice regarding technical considerations, feasibility and costings for all projects and applications no matter how large or small. Get in contact now for professional and personalized service.