Commercial Heating from Solamagic Australia

Solamagic 2000 Eco Plus

Made in Australia, the Solamagic 2000 Eco Plus is a powerful all round talent for private and commercial use. The power radiator combines best in class efficiency with amazing versatility. As well as wall and ceiling mount, the option of a tripod or umbrella bracket means you can use it at any time in a flexible way.

Features

Heatable area up to 16m ²

Wall or ceiling mounted, 30 degree tilt range

2000 watt / 240V

3.02kg

Approximately 40 cents per hour to run

L 444mm, W 176mm, H 230mm

Powdercoated finish

Applications include catering, large patios, balconies, verandas, awnings umbrellas and gardens

Solamagic 2800 Sundowner

The Solamagic Sundowner 2800 heater makes a statement and is ideal for the large open spaces. The full aluminium case is suspended from adjustable stainless steel wires making installation a breeze.

Features

Heatable area up to 20m², depending on installation

Adjustable stainless steel cables

2 x 1400 watt / 240V

11kg

Approximately 42 cents per hour to run

Diameter 800mm, Height 542mm (suspended)

Powdercoated finishes

Applications include community halls, patios, catering and alfresco areas.