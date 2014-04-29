Commercial Heating from Solamagic Australia
Last Updated on 29 Apr 2014
Supplying heat and warmth to improve the quality of life in outdoor and indoor areas.
Overview
Solamagic 2000 Eco Plus
Made in Australia, the Solamagic 2000 Eco Plus is a powerful all round talent for private and commercial use. The power radiator combines best in class efficiency with amazing versatility. As well as wall and ceiling mount, the option of a tripod or umbrella bracket means you can use it at any time in a flexible way.
Features
- Heatable area up to 16m²
- Wall or ceiling mounted, 30 degree tilt range
- 2000 watt / 240V
- 3.02kg
- Approximately 40 cents per hour to run
- L 444mm, W 176mm, H 230mm
- Powdercoated finish
Applications include catering, large patios, balconies, verandas, awnings umbrellas and gardens
Solamagic 2800 Sundowner
The Solamagic Sundowner 2800 heater makes a statement and is ideal for the large open spaces. The full aluminium case is suspended from adjustable stainless steel wires making installation a breeze.
Features
- Heatable area up to 20m², depending on installation
- Adjustable stainless steel cables
- 2 x 1400 watt / 240V
- 11kg
- Approximately 42 cents per hour to run
- Diameter 800mm, Height 542mm (suspended)
- Powdercoated finishes
Applications include community halls, patios, catering and alfresco areas.
Contact
1 Comserve Close1300 765 262