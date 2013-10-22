Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tensile
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile
Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile
Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile
Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile
Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile
Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile
Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile
Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile

Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile

Last Updated on 22 Oct 2013

Light and stainless steel cables go hand-in-hand - Tensile through its ingenuity and experience can provide lighting designers with an unparalleled freedom in design.

Overview
Description

Light and stainless steel cables go hand in hand - Tensile through its ingenuity and experience can provide lighting designers with an unparalleled freedom in design.

Lighting design without restrictions

  • Through the use of structural stainless steel cables, lights no longer need to be anchored to walls or roofs. Tensile can locate the light exactly where it needs to be.
  • This increases the efficiency of the design by limiting the distance between light and surface while freeing the public domain of further pole’s or posts.
  • Be it standard pendants, custom one off luminaries, catenary systems, LED’s or any combination of the above, Tensile can design, supply and install a suspension system to suit.
  • Tensile can supply systems as small as 1mm diameter in cable all the way through to 20mm
Contact
Display AddressMona Vale, NSW

PO Box 967

02 9999 3668
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap