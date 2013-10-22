Commercial designer lighting solutions from Tensile
Light and stainless steel cables go hand-in-hand - Tensile through its ingenuity and experience can provide lighting designers with an unparalleled freedom in design.
Overview
Description
Lighting design without restrictions
- Through the use of structural stainless steel cables, lights no longer need to be anchored to walls or roofs. Tensile can locate the light exactly where it needs to be.
- This increases the efficiency of the design by limiting the distance between light and surface while freeing the public domain of further pole’s or posts.
- Be it standard pendants, custom one off luminaries, catenary systems, LED’s or any combination of the above, Tensile can design, supply and install a suspension system to suit.
- Tensile can supply systems as small as 1mm diameter in cable all the way through to 20mm