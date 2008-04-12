Commercial And Industrial Fibreglass Water Filters from Waterco

Olympic and Commercial Swimming Pools

Micron Fibreglass Water Filters Specifications



Availeble in various configurations: Top Mount Side Mount Horizontal

Pressure rated: 250 kPa 400 kPa 600 kPa

Available in 1000mm diameter to 2500mm diameter

0.87 m² filter area to 11m²

Micron water filters capable of processing up to 6600 litres per minute / 396 m³/hr

Fibreglass Water Filters resistant to corrosion and UV rays

Embodies the latest in fibreglass winding technology

Consists of an inner shell of fiberglass reinforced polyester resin over wound with fibreglass filament

The digitally controlled filament winding machine faultlessly in the fibreglass water filter winds continuous strands of fibreglass filament to create a filter vessel with refined consistency and superior quality

UV and corrosion resistant

Hydraulically balanced lateral configurations

Optional sight glasses and lateral man holes

Fibreglass reinforced vinyl ester vessels for ozone applications are available on request.

Waterco fish tail laterals are fitted to filters with 65mm and above connections

Waterco's range of fibreglass pool filters are known throughout the industry for their impressive performance and reliability. The Micron fibreglass water filters are manufactured from the highest grade, non corrosive materials and employs the latest in fibreglass winding technology.