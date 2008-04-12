Logo
Micron Fibreglass Water Filters for swimming pool, water parks and other aquatic facilities
Commercial And Industrial Fibreglass Water Filters from Waterco

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

The Micron fibreglass water filters, now available from Waterco are resistant to corrosion and UV rays

Overview
Description
Waterco's range of fibreglass pool filters are known throughout the industry for their impressive performance and reliability. The Micron fibreglass water filters are manufactured from the highest grade, non corrosive materials and employs the latest in fibreglass winding technology.

Micron fiberglass filters for a range of applications
  • Olympic and Commercial Swimming Pools
  • Swimming pool filters
  • Aquatic Facilities
  • Water Parks
  • Commercial Water Filters
  • Industrial Water Treatment Equipment
Micron Fibreglass Water Filters Specifications
  • Availeble in various configurations:
    • Top Mount
    • Side Mount
    • Horizontal
  • Pressure rated:
    • 250 kPa
    • 400 kPa
    • 600 kPa
  • Available in 1000mm diameter to 2500mm diameter
  • 0.87 m² filter area to 11m²
  • Micron water filters capable of processing up to 6600 litres per minute / 396 m³/hr
Fibreglass Water Filters resistant to corrosion and UV rays
  • Embodies the latest in fibreglass winding technology
  • Consists of an inner shell of fiberglass reinforced polyester resin over wound with fibreglass filament
  • The digitally controlled filament winding machine faultlessly in the fibreglass water filter winds continuous strands of fibreglass filament to create a filter vessel with refined consistency and superior quality
  • UV and corrosion resistant
  • Hydraulically balanced lateral configurations
  • Optional sight glasses and lateral man holes
  • Fibreglass reinforced vinyl ester vessels for ozone applications are available on request.
  • Waterco fish tail laterals are fitted to filters with 65mm and above connections
Contact
Display AddressRydalmere, NSW

HEAD OFFICE 36 South St

02 9898 8686
Postal AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Waterco Brisbane 77 Nealdon Drive

02 9898 8686
Postal AddressWoodville North, SA

Waterco South Australia & Northern Territory 580 Torrens Road

02 9898 8686
Postal AddressKnoxfield, VIC

Waterco Melbourne Lot 2, 6 Samantha Court

02 9898 8686
Postal AddressBalcatta, WA

Waterco Perth 2 Stretton Place

02 9898 8686
