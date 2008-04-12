Collapsible Outdoor Umbrellas from Creative Covers & Awnings
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Collapsible umbrellas for cafes, restaurants and other outdoor areas
Overview
Description
Creative Covers and Awnings (CCA) offer their collapsible umbrella range which are designed specifically for the food and beverage and hospitality industry.
Outdoor umbrellas for the hospitality industry
These outdoor umbrellas provide varying degrees of shade for outdoor areas such as.
Tough and stylish collapsible outdoor umbrellas
- Outdoor smoking areas
- Coffee Shops/Cafes for streetscape areas
- Clubs
- Hotels
- Councils
The CCA collapsible umbrella range is constructed to withstand Australian weather conditions. Other unique features and benefits include:
- Manufactured with the highly corrosive nature of the environment in mind
- Shade umbrellas are developed locally in Mona Vale, NSW
- These collapsible outdoor umbrellas are constructed from marine grade stainless steel and powder coated aluminium with a PVDF coated PVC skin
- The fixed umbrellas are constructed with a steel frame work hot dip galvanised after fabrication, sanded pre-treated and powder coated once again with a PVDF coated PVC skin
- Outdoor umbrellas provide an economical and attractive outdoor shade solution
- Different designs that fit nicely into most architectural profiles
- Options: Link panels, gutters, clear blinds
Collapsible and fixed umbrellas in a range of sizes and colours
Colours and Finishes
- White and Beige being the most popular choice
- Wide range of fabric colours are available
- Collapsible Umbrellas:
- 2.7m x 2.7m
- 3.0m x 3.0m
- 3.6m x 3.6m
- 4.8m x 4.8m
- Fixed Umbrellas:
- 3.8m x 3.8m
- 4.8m x 4.8m
- 6.0m x 6.0m