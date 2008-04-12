Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Creative Covers & Awnings Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Collapsible umbrellas built for Australian conditions
Collapsible and fixed umbrellas from Creative Covers & Awnings
Fixed and outdoor umbrellas for the hospitality industry
Outdoor shades for restaurants, cafes and bars
Collapsible umbrellas built for Australian conditions
Collapsible and fixed umbrellas from Creative Covers & Awnings
Fixed and outdoor umbrellas for the hospitality industry
Outdoor shades for restaurants, cafes and bars

Collapsible Outdoor Umbrellas from Creative Covers & Awnings

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Collapsible umbrellas for cafes, restaurants and other outdoor areas

Overview
Description
Creative Covers and Awnings (CCA) offer their collapsible umbrella range which are designed specifically for the food and beverage and hospitality industry.

Outdoor umbrellas for the hospitality industry
These outdoor umbrellas provide varying degrees of shade for outdoor areas such as.
  • Outdoor smoking areas
  • Coffee Shops/Cafes for streetscape areas
  • Clubs
  • Hotels
  • Councils

Tough and stylish collapsible outdoor umbrellas
The CCA collapsible umbrella range is constructed to withstand Australian weather conditions. Other unique features and benefits include:

  • Manufactured with the highly corrosive nature of the environment in mind
  • Shade umbrellas are developed locally in Mona Vale, NSW
  • These collapsible outdoor umbrellas are constructed from marine grade stainless steel and powder coated aluminium with a PVDF coated PVC skin
  • The fixed umbrellas are constructed with a steel frame work hot dip galvanised after fabrication, sanded pre-treated and powder coated once again with a PVDF coated PVC skin
  • Outdoor umbrellas provide an economical and attractive outdoor shade solution
  • Different designs that fit nicely into most architectural profiles
  • Options: Link panels, gutters, clear blinds


Collapsible and fixed umbrellas in a range of sizes and colours

Colours and Finishes

  • White and Beige being the most popular choice
  • Wide range of fabric colours are available
Sizes
  • Collapsible Umbrellas:
    • 2.7m x 2.7m
    • 3.0m x 3.0m
    • 3.6m x 3.6m
    • 4.8m x 4.8m
  • Fixed Umbrellas:
    • 3.8m x 3.8m
    • 4.8m x 4.8m
    • 6.0m x 6.0m
Creative Covers and Awnings specialise in making outdoor areas work for their clients. CCA designs can be customised to suit individual needs with the highest quality of innovation and service in mind.
Contact
Display AddressMona Vale, NSW

Unit 3/89 Darley St

02 9979 5805
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap