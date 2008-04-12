Collapsible Outdoor Umbrellas from Creative Covers & Awnings

Outdoor umbrellas

for the hospitality industry

Outdoor smoking areas

Coffee Shops/Cafes for streetscape areas

Clubs

Hotels

Councils

Creative Covers and Awnings (CCA) offer their collapsible umbrella range which are designed specifically for the food and beverage and hospitality industry.These outdoor umbrellas provide varying degrees of shade for outdoor areas such as.

Tough and stylish collapsible outdoor umbrellas

The CCA collapsible umbrella range is constructed to withstand Australian weather conditions. Other unique features and benefits include:

Manufactured with the highly corrosive nature of the environment in mind

Shade umbrellas are developed locally in Mona Vale, NSW

These collapsible outdoor umbrellas are constructed from marine grade stainless steel and powder coated aluminium with a PVDF coated PVC skin

The fixed umbrellas are constructed with a steel frame work hot dip galvanised after fabrication, sanded pre-treated and powder coated once again with a PVDF coated PVC skin

Outdoor umbrellas provide an economical and attractive outdoor shade solution

Different designs that fit nicely into most architectural profiles

Options: Link panels, gutters, clear blinds



Collapsible and fixed umbrellas in a range of sizes and colours



Colours and Finishes

White and Beige being the most popular choice

Wide range of fabric colours are available

Sizes

Collapsible Umbrellas:

2.7m x 2.7m



3.0m x 3.0m



3.6m x 3.6m



4.8m x 4.8m

Fixed Umbrellas:

3.8m x 3.8m



4.8m x 4.8m



6.0m x 6.0m

Creative Covers and Awnings specialise in making outdoor areas work for their clients. CCA designs can be customised to suit individual needs with the highest quality of innovation and service in mind.