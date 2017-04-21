Coastal Shutters by LouvreTec
Designed to operate in the harshest of conditions, LouvreTec’s Coastal Series of Sliding, Bi-folding, and Hinged Louvre Shutter systems maintain a contemporary aesthetic ideal for any design.
Overview
Custom designed to meet demanding design and performance criteria, the Coastal Shutters Series by LouvreTec helps you create a modern look whilst maintaining functionality.
The product range comes with an extensive array of design options.
Choose your frame
- Coastal 120 Top Hung Slider Frame
- Coastal 250 Top Hung Slider Frame
- Coastal 80 Bottom Rolling Slider Frame
- Coastal 200 Bottom Rolling Slider Frame
Choose the functionality
- Sliding
- Bi-folding
- Hinged
Choose the louvre blade
70mm Mini, 90mm Midi, 95mm Bella Vista, 150mm Midi, 125mm Louvreline, 180mm Louvreline, 120mm Louvreline, 200mm Louvreline, 150mm Flushline, 120mm Airfoil, 180mm Airfoil, 200mm Maxi.
Choose the functionality of louvre blade
- Hand adjustable
- Fixed in place
Top Notch Componentry
The componentry used has completed extensive corrosion resistant testing and are constructed using 300 series stainless steel, with componentry die-cast in 316 marine grade.
Product range includes:
