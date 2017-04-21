Coastal Shutters by LouvreTec

Designed to operate in the harshest of conditions, LouvreTec’s Coastal Series of Sliding, Bi-folding, and Hinged Louvre Shutter systems maintain a contemporary aesthetic ideal for any design.

Custom designed to meet demanding design and performance criteria, the Coastal Shutters Series by LouvreTec helps you create a modern look whilst maintaining functionality.

The product range comes with an extensive array of design options.

Choose your frame

Coastal 120 Top Hung Slider Frame

Coastal 250 Top Hung Slider Frame

Coastal 80 Bottom Rolling Slider Frame

Coastal 200 Bottom Rolling Slider Frame

Choose the functionality

Sliding

Bi-folding

Hinged

Choose the louvre blade

70mm Mini, 90mm Midi, 95mm Bella Vista, 150mm Midi, 125mm Louvreline, 180mm Louvreline, 120mm Louvreline, 200mm Louvreline, 150mm Flushline, 120mm Airfoil, 180mm Airfoil, 200mm Maxi.

Choose the functionality of louvre blade

Hand adjustable

Fixed in place

Top Notch Componentry

The componentry used has completed extensive corrosion resistant testing and are constructed using 300 series stainless steel, with componentry die-cast in 316 marine grade.

Product range includes: