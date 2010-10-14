Clear Window Films from goGreen Window Tinting
Last Updated on 14 Oct 2010
Window tinting for commercial and residential applications for sun control without appearing darker
Overview
Description
Sun Control Window Films
goGreen Window Tinting specialise in window films for sun control in your home or business.
Clear Vision window tints provide ultimate protection from UV rays while still offering a clear and light appearance to your windows. Clear Vision clear window films are ceramic films manufactured to block out UV rays as well as infrared rays with light visibility still remaining.
Benefits of Clear Vision Clear Window Films
- The solar control window films block UV and infrared rays without darkening the appearance
- Lifetime guarantee in your home
- 12 year guarantee in commercial applications
- Clear Vision solar control window films are guaranteed not to peel, crack, fade or change colour throughout its use