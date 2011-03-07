Cleaning and Floor Care Equipment Hire from Kennards Hire

Kennards Vacuum Cleaner Hire

Backpack Vacuum Cleaners - Light and easy to wear back pack vacuum cleaners enable unrestricted cleaning manoeuvrability in office environments, safe and convenient for cleaning staircases.

Industrial and Jumbo Vacuum Cleaners - Commercial vacuum cleaners for site clean up after construction activity. Ideal for factories or offices, around the home, garages and cleaning ceiling cavities. Other applications include dewatering floors and carpets.

Carpet and Fabric Cleaners - Commercial carpet cleaners produce professional results quickly and economically. Upholstery tool supplied. Applications include rugs, mats, carpets, stairs and lounge suites. Stain removal chart provided. Ideal for dewatering wet carpets.

Carpet Shampoo Machines - Portable 240v electric powered unit that uses a rotary brush and shampoo to clean carpets and upholstery then allows you vacuum away dirty water.

Floor Strippers - Designed to quickly and efficiently lift vinyl tiles, linoleum, carpet residue, adhesives, malthoid or heavy grease build ups.

Floor Sanders - The ideal machine for rejuvenating timber floors. Prepare boards before clear finishing, lining, carpeting or vinyl laying. Ideal for both timber and parquetry floors. A selection of sanding papers stocked.

Floor Polishers - Professional floor polishers quickly strip, scrub and polish timber, vinyl and painted concrete floors. Pads and brushes stocked.

Concrete Grinders - Ideal for indoor and outdoor floor surface renovations. Removes paint, traffic lines, fibreglass, epoxy and adhesives, exposed aggregate or grind surface imperfections.

Carpet Laying Equipment – Hire Carpet Stretchers and Staple Guns to lay new carpet.

Blower Dryers - Large volumes of air are introduced under wet carpets to rapidly dry them preventing mildew setting in.

Dehumidifiers - Portable electric powered unit designed to remove moisture from the air to help dry rooms or where moisture causes problems such as computer rooms and libraries.

