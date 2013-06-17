Citterio Partitioning Systems from Formula Interiors
Last Updated on 17 Jun 2013
Partitioning systems designed to achieve excellence in office comfort
Overview
Description
Formula Interior's range of Citterio Partitioning Systems offers solutions for all office partitioning needs, such as creating privacy or to enable a more usable work area for multiple staff while also remaining aesthetically appealing.
Citterio Basic Wall Partitioning System
Basic is a wall partitioning system design-engineered for surrounding where transparency, light and aesthetics are fundamental to funtionality and comfort.
Basic wall panels are provided in entirely glazed – devoid of upright units – as well as entirely solid surface options and come in 60mm or 105mm widths. The blind modules are internally accessible. They can house electric wiring, telephone wires, switches and any other facility that can be fitted into the available interspacing.
Citterio Sealed Work Space Division Systems
Sealed constitutes the revised wall partitioning module project, totally adaptable to contemporary architectural works. Sealed is recognised as a work space division system that is able to meet both existing needs for space division and any future expansion or re-use. Sealed is a new modern wall used to divide the space and able to meet today's partitioning needs and to provide maximum versatility for future growth and maximum reusability.
Citterio Vision Recycled Glass Partitions
Vision is the new partition wall by Citterio conceived, designed and produced with the aim of achieving excellence in office comfort. All of the components of the glass partition wall are made from recycled or easily recyclable material and the entire production process has been designed around an ecological theme.
Vision is a glass partition wall without a vertical load-bearing structure, achieving maximum transparency with minimum obstruction.
Vision patition walls integrate perfectly with the Programma 3 storage partition walls. The connections between the two systems have been made possible by rigorous dimensional and geometric analysis of their respective components.
