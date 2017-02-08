Cricursa is a manufacturer of superior-quality curved glass and unique architectural glass. Cricursa’s range of products includes oversized laminated, tempered and insulating curved glass, transparent low-reflective Low-e interlayers, screen-printed glass/films, cast glass and a large range of unique laminates combining different materials, for instance; stone and metal. These products can be used on any internal and external applications suiting both residential and commercial projects.

Cricursa glass offer many products including the following:

Curved glass

Decorative glass

Energy efficient glass

Translucent marble

Metal mesh laminated

Glass flooring

Edge and surface treatment



Cricursa provide a product specification service which can assist in the selection process when choosing the best product for the job. They can also send out samples to assist in this process.