Inspiring Cricursa glass solutions in bent & curved glass
Last Updated on 08 Feb 2017
Overview
Cricursa is a manufacturer of superior-quality curved glass and unique architectural glass. Cricursa’s range of products includes oversized laminated, tempered and insulating curved glass, transparent low-reflective Low-e interlayers, screen-printed glass/films, cast glass and a large range of unique laminates combining different materials, for instance; stone and metal. These products can be used on any internal and external applications suiting both residential and commercial projects.
Cricursa glass offer many products including the following:
- Curved glass
- Decorative glass
- Energy efficient glass
- Translucent marble
- Metal mesh laminated
- Glass flooring
- Edge and surface treatment
Cricursa provide a product specification service which can assist in the selection process when choosing the best product for the job. They can also send out samples to assist in this process.
Downloads
Cricursa Translucent Marble laminated
Cricursa Metal Mesh laminated
Cricursa Glass Flooring
Cricursa Edge and Surface Treatment
Cricursa Portfolio Projects
Cricursa Curved Glass Annealed and Toughened
Cricursa Cridecor
Cricursa Energy Efficient Glass
