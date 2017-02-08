Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Architectural Glass & Cladding Logo
Architectural Glass & Cladding
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Detail Interior View of Glass Glazing on Building Facade
Detail of Glass Glazing on Building Exterior
Inspiring Cricursa glass solutions in bent & curved glass
Exterior View of Crown Hotel Depicting Glass Glazing
Interior View of Factory With Architectural Glazing
Detail Interior View of Glass Glazing on Building Facade
Detail of Glass Glazing on Building Exterior
Inspiring Cricursa glass solutions in bent & curved glass
Exterior View of Crown Hotel Depicting Glass Glazing
Interior View of Factory With Architectural Glazing

Inspiring Cricursa glass solutions in bent & curved glass

Last Updated on 08 Feb 2017

Cricursa is a manufacturer of superior-quality curved glass and unique architectural glass.

Overview
Description

Cricursa is a manufacturer of superior-quality curved glass and unique architectural glass. Cricursa’s range of products includes oversized laminated, tempered and insulating curved glass, transparent low-reflective Low-e interlayers, screen-printed glass/films, cast glass and a large range of unique laminates combining different materials, for instance; stone and metal. These products can be used on any internal and external applications suiting both residential and commercial projects.

Cricursa glass offer many products including the following:

  • Curved glass
  • Decorative glass
  • Energy efficient glass
  • Translucent marble
  • Metal mesh laminated
  • Glass flooring
  • Edge and surface treatment

Cricursa provide a product specification service which can assist in the selection process when choosing the best product for the job. They can also send out samples to assist in this process.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Cricursa Translucent Marble laminated

825.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cricursa Metal Mesh laminated

861.56 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cricursa Glass Flooring

683.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cricursa Edge and Surface Treatment

1.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cricursa Portfolio Projects

12.70 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cricursa Curved Glass Annealed and Toughened

2.24 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cricursa Cridecor

4.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cricursa Energy Efficient Glass

1.67 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBanora Point, NSW

PO Box 345

07 5523 2335
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap