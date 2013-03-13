Logo
Electric water heaters designed for commercial applications from RBA Group
Chronomite Tankless Electric Hot Water Heaters for Commercial Use from RBA

Last Updated on 13 Mar 2013

Chronomite is a tankless electric hot water heater that provides continuous flow energy efficient hot water

Overview
Description
Chronomite make tankless electric water heaters designed for commercial applications. Chronomite water units provide instant, continuous hot or tepid water and can be installed at point-of-use, dramatically reducing water and electricity use.

RBA supply a wide range of compact Chronomite Tankless Hot Water Heaters. Made in the USA, these efficient devices require only a single phase of electricity and a cold water line to operate effectively and deliver instant, unlimited hot water.

Tankless system turns on only when needed for increased energy efficiency
  • 99% energy efficient as unit uses only necessary power to achieve set point temperature
  • Bare wire technology uses heater coils to instantly heat water as it flows through the unit
  • Heater requires only a cold water line and electrical connection for operation
  • Instant hot water eliminates water wastage (dead water) associated with waiting for the desired temperature to be reached
  • Factory pre-set temperature prevents scalding
Self cleaning feature reduces corrosion by preventing the build up of alkali and calcification
  • Continuous hot water flow in just 2 seconds controlled by digital microprocessor technology
  • Save space with the elimination of a hot water tank. Eliminate the need for additional piping, pumping and tempering valves associated with ring mains
  • Options available for sensor and timed flow tapware
  • Compact size and easy to install
The range of Chronomite Tankless Water Systems is energy efficient, economical and environmentally friendly. These intelligent and compact devices provide the ideal solution to your hot water requirements.

To effectively calculate which heater would be best for your requirements, Chronomite have developed a search tool to help navigate you through the site.Follow their website link to use this handy application.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Chronomite Tankless Hot Water

692.65 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
