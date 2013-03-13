Chronomite Tankless Electric Hot Water Heaters for Commercial Use from RBA
Chronomite is a tankless electric hot water heater that provides continuous flow energy efficient hot water
Chronomite make tankless electric water heaters designed for commercial applications. Chronomite water units provide instant, continuous hot or tepid water and can be installed at point-of-use, dramatically reducing water and electricity use.
RBA supply a wide range of compact Chronomite Tankless Hot Water Heaters. Made in the USA, these efficient devices require only a single phase of electricity and a cold water line to operate effectively and deliver instant, unlimited hot water.
Tankless system turns on only when needed for increased energy efficiency
To effectively calculate which heater would be best for your requirements, Chronomite have developed a search tool to help navigate you through the site.Follow their website link to use this handy application.
- 99% energy efficient as unit uses only necessary power to achieve set point temperature
- Bare wire technology uses heater coils to instantly heat water as it flows through the unit
- Heater requires only a cold water line and electrical connection for operation
- Instant hot water eliminates water wastage (dead water) associated with waiting for the desired temperature to be reached
- Factory pre-set temperature prevents scalding
- Continuous hot water flow in just 2 seconds controlled by digital microprocessor technology
- Save space with the elimination of a hot water tank. Eliminate the need for additional piping, pumping and tempering valves associated with ring mains
- Options available for sensor and timed flow tapware
- Compact size and easy to install
