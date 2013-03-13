Chronomite Tankless Electric Hot Water Heaters for Commercial Use from RBA

Tankless system turns on only when needed for increased energy efficiency

99% energy efficient as unit uses only necessary power to achieve set point temperature

Bare wire technology uses heater coils to instantly heat water as it flows through the unit

Heater requires only a cold water line and electrical connection for operation

Instant hot water eliminates water wastage (dead water) associated with waiting for the desired temperature to be reached

Factory pre-set temperature prevents scalding

Self cleaning feature reduces corrosion by preventing the build up of alkali and calcification

Continuous hot water flow in just 2 seconds controlled by digital microprocessor technology

Save space with the elimination of a hot water tank. Eliminate the need for additional piping, pumping and tempering valves associated with ring mains

Options available for sensor and timed flow tapware

Compact size and easy to install

Chronomite make tankless electric water heaters designed for commercial applications. Chronomite water units provide instant, continuous hot or tepid water and can be installed at point-of-use, dramatically reducing water and electricity use.RBA supply a wide range of compact Chronomite Tankless Hot Water Heaters. Made in the USA, these efficient devices require only a single phase of electricity and a cold water line to operate effectively and deliver instant, unlimited hot water.The range of Chronomite Tankless Water Systems is energy efficient, economical and environmentally friendly. These intelligent and compact devices provide the ideal solution to your hot water requirements.To effectively calculate which heater would be best for your requirements, Chronomite have developed a search tool to help navigate you through the site.Follow their website link to use this handy application.