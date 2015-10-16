Pacific HVAC Engineering and Barcol-Air have teamed up to offer Chilled Beam and Ceiling Systems. Due to their energy saving capability and low air flow required, fresh air can be used as the primary air source.

The Chilled Ceiling Systems are available in both the Meander Heat Exchange and the High Capacity Chilled Ceiling Systems.

Meander Heat Exchange

These panels are designed for use with metal ceiling systems, providing high comfort levels using radiant cooling technology.

It features the following:

Nominal cooling of 87W/m² of active area when cooled with water

Reduced energy consumption

Flexible ceiling tile and heat exchanger sizes

2 pipe cooling only or heating only heat transfer elements or 4 pipe model

This system is suitable for office environments, public buildings as well as hospitals and medical facilities where air quality is important.

High Capacity Chilled Ceiling Systems

These panels are designed for applications where higher cooling capacities are required together with the high level of comfort provided by radiant cooling.

It features the following:

High cooling capacity with nominal cooling of up to 230W/m² of an active area

Reduced energy consumption

2 pipe cooling only or heating only configuration

Powder paint finish

This system is suitable for office environments, public buildings as well as hospitals and medical facilities where air quality is important.