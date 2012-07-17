Cheops® Acoustic Pyramid Panels for Effective Sound Absorption from Acoustica
Last Updated on 17 Jul 2012
Cheops® Acoustic Pyramid Panels provide excellent noise reduction capabilities.
Overview
Description
The Cheops® Acoustic Pyramid Panels provide excellent sound absorption due to the innovative pyramid design. These panels are available in a range of different colours to suit your decor and requirements.
Effectively absorb noise across all frequencies ranging from 0.8 to 1.05 decibels
Acoustica’s Cheops® Acoustic Pyramid Panels are ideal for a range of applications including recording studios, broadcast, community facilities, call centres and machinery enclosures. These intelligent panels provide the ideal solution to your sound reduction requirements.
- Cheops® reduces reflected noise by capturing sounds in all different directions
- Pyramid design achieves significantly greater surface and absorptive area than flat surfaces
- Panels can be attached to walls and ceilings to provide a continuous seamless design
- Each Cheops® pyramid measures a 50 x 50mm base and 50mm height
- Pyramid Sheets come in 600 x 600mm panel with a width of 50mm, 75mm, 100mm or 150mm
- Panels are available in 13 optional colours with a customer colour service available
