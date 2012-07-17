Cheops® Acoustic Pyramid Panels for Effective Sound Absorption from Acoustica

Effectively absorb noise across all frequencies ranging from 0.8 to 1.05 decibels

Cheops® reduces reflected noise by capturing sounds in all different directions

Pyramid design achieves significantly greater surface and absorptive area than flat surfaces

Panels can be attached to walls and ceilings to provide a continuous seamless design

Absorb noise by trapping sound energy from different angles

Each Cheops® pyramid measures a 50 x 50mm base and 50mm height

Pyramid Sheets come in 600 x 600mm panel with a width of 50mm, 75mm, 100mm or 150mm

Panels are available in 13 optional colours with a customer colour service available

The Cheops® Acoustic Pyramid Panels provide excellent sound absorption due to the innovative pyramid design. These panels are available in a range of different colours to suit your decor and requirements.Acoustica’s Cheops® Acoustic Pyramid Panels are ideal for a range of applications including recording studios, broadcast, community facilities, call centres and machinery enclosures. These intelligent panels provide the ideal solution to your sound reduction requirements.