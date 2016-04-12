Chemsurf® chemical resistant laminate

Wilsonart makes chemical resistant laminate in the form of Chemsurf®. Chemsurf® is specifically designed for highly corrosive environments, providing an exceptional chemical and wear resistance in an array of decorative patterns. This versatile laminate is an ideal alternative to slate, stainless steel or epoxy where cost or weight is often prohibitive. Chemsurf® is available in postformed worktop and as a highly scratch resistant compact laminate in a 16mm thick solid panel.

Resistant to more than 105 stain and chemical agents, Chemsurf® is suitable for areas such as medical and educational facilities, heavy traffic, and bacterial contamination. Specific applications include laboratory cabinets, shelving, counters and tabletops in hospitals, beauty salons and product testing facilities.