Chemsurf® chemical resistant laminate

Chemical Resistant Laminate
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2016

Chemsurf® is a chemical resistant laminate specifically designed for highly corrosive environments.

Overview
Description

Wilsonart makes chemical resistant laminate in the form of Chemsurf®. Chemsurf® is specifically designed for highly corrosive environments, providing an exceptional chemical and wear resistance in an array of decorative patterns. This versatile laminate is an ideal alternative to slate, stainless steel or epoxy where cost or weight is often prohibitive. Chemsurf® is available in postformed worktop and as a highly scratch resistant compact laminate in a 16mm thick solid panel.

Resistant to more than 105 stain and chemical agents, Chemsurf® is suitable for areas such as medical and educational facilities, heavy traffic, and bacterial contamination. Specific applications include laboratory cabinets, shelving, counters and tabletops in hospitals, beauty salons and product testing facilities.

Downloads
Chemsurf Technical Information

Laminate Brochure

Frequently Asked Questions
Chemsurf is recommended as interior surfacing material only. Prolonged exposure to outside weather conditions could result in some discoloration.
