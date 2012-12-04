Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dulux AcraTex
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Making home renovations and improvements quick and reliable with Thermal Facade Cladding Exsulite� from Dulux� Acratex�
The fully integrated cladding system is developed from trust and reliable Dulux� engineering intelligence
A design inspiration with structural integrity with Exsulite�
Exsulite thermal facade cladding
Making home renovations and improvements quick and reliable with Thermal Facade Cladding Exsulite� from Dulux� Acratex�
The fully integrated cladding system is developed from trust and reliable Dulux� engineering intelligence
A design inspiration with structural integrity with Exsulite�
Exsulite thermal facade cladding

Certifiably reliable thermal façade cladding Exsulite™ from Dulux® Acratex®

Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012

Reliable thermal façade cladding for both commercial and domestic applications

Overview
Description

A complete all-in-one solution for thermal façade cladding, Exsulite™ from Dulux® serves as a cavity system with long lasting, reliable results.

CodeMark™ and BCA compliant for weather resilient cover from air and moisture damage for long lasting reliability and efficiency

  • CodeMark™ and Building Code of Australia (BCA) accredited for high performance durability, wind resilience, weatherproofing and structural stability and energy efficiency
  • Fully integrated cladding system developed by Dulux® for trusted reliability
  • High R Values for energy efficiency
  • Lightweight, a more efficient method of construction than traditional masonry

Design inspiration Exsulite™ from Dulux® make refurbishment quick and economic

  • Quick to install, Exsulite™ saves valuable time and money on refurbishment projects
  • No visible joints for a Level 5 finish that is easy to maintain
  • Compatible with Dulux® Acratex® top coating for longer lasting colour intense and palette spectrum

BAL 29 rated for heat and fire safety

  • Bushfire Attack Level (BAL 29) rated for fire safety and use in bushfire prominent areas
  • Installed by Dulux® Exsulite™ Expert with Certificate of Installation for peace of mind and quality reassurance

Assured and accredited, Exsulite™ from Dulux® Acratex® is hard working thermal façade cladding design inspiration.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Exsulite Thermal Facades

7.50 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBeverley, SA

1-3 Jeanes St

08 8445 9655
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap