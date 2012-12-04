Certifiably reliable thermal façade cladding Exsulite™ from Dulux® Acratex®
Reliable thermal façade cladding for both commercial and domestic applications
A complete all-in-one solution for thermal façade cladding, Exsulite™ from Dulux® serves as a cavity system with long lasting, reliable results.
CodeMark™ and BCA compliant for weather resilient cover from air and moisture damage for long lasting reliability and efficiency
- CodeMark™ and Building Code of Australia (BCA) accredited for high performance durability, wind resilience, weatherproofing and structural stability and energy efficiency
- Fully integrated cladding system developed by Dulux® for trusted reliability
- High R Values for energy efficiency
- Lightweight, a more efficient method of construction than traditional masonry
Design inspiration Exsulite™ from Dulux® make refurbishment quick and economic
- Quick to install, Exsulite™ saves valuable time and money on refurbishment projects
- No visible joints for a Level 5 finish that is easy to maintain
- Compatible with Dulux® Acratex® top coating for longer lasting colour intense and palette spectrum
BAL 29 rated for heat and fire safety
- Bushfire Attack Level (BAL 29) rated for fire safety and use in bushfire prominent areas
- Installed by Dulux® Exsulite™ Expert with Certificate of Installation for peace of mind and quality reassurance
Assured and accredited, Exsulite™ from Dulux® Acratex® is hard working thermal façade cladding design inspiration.