Certifiably reliable thermal façade cladding Exsulite™ from Dulux® Acratex®

A complete all-in-one solution for thermal façade cladding, Exsulite™ from Dulux® serves as a cavity system with long lasting, reliable results.

CodeMark™ and BCA compliant for weather resilient cover from air and moisture damage for long lasting reliability and efficiency

Fully integrated cladding system developed by Dulux® for trusted reliability

High R Values for energy efficiency

Lightweight, a more efficient method of construction than traditional masonry

Design inspiration Exsulite™ from Dulux® make refurbishment quick and economic

Quick to install, Exsulite™ saves valuable time and money on refurbishment projects

No visible joints for a Level 5 finish that is easy to maintain

Compatible with Dulux® Acratex® top coating for longer lasting colour intense and palette spectrum

BAL 29 rated for heat and fire safety

Installed by Dulux® Exsulite™ Expert with Certificate of Installation for peace of mind and quality reassurance

Assured and accredited, Exsulite™ from Dulux® Acratex® is hard working thermal façade cladding design inspiration.