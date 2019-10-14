Logo
Miami Stainless
Catenary wire lighting

Last Updated on 14 Oct 2019

Catenary lighting is the installation of lights suspended on wire above an area rather than the usual ceiling or pole mounted install.

Overview
Description

Catenary lighting is the installation of lights suspended on wire above an area rather than the usual ceiling or pole mounted install. This style of lighting has had a growth period recently due to its versatility and dramatic affect.

The lights suspended on wire rope and fixings give you the ability to light up large spaces without the need to install posts. Using subtle luminous bulbs creates a beautiful ambient affect.

The installation of catenary lighting is growing in popularity particularly in:

  • Shopping centres
  • Restaurants
  • Lane ways and piazza’s
  • Outdoor garden entertaining areas

Miami Stainless stocks a huge range of catenary wire and fittings. Our in-house fabrication department can develop custom wires systems and anchor points for your commercial projects.

  • Cut to length wire systems
  • Machine swaging of bottlescrews and turnbuckles fixings
  • Standard and custom made wall plates and anchor points

Contact
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Unit 3/99 West Burleigh Rd

1800 022 122
