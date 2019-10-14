Catenary wire lighting

Catenary lighting is the installation of lights suspended on wire above an area rather than the usual ceiling or pole mounted install. This style of lighting has had a growth period recently due to its versatility and dramatic affect.

The lights suspended on wire rope and fixings give you the ability to light up large spaces without the need to install posts. Using subtle luminous bulbs creates a beautiful ambient affect.

The installation of catenary lighting is growing in popularity particularly in:

Shopping centres

Restaurants

Lane ways and piazza’s

Outdoor garden entertaining areas



Miami Stainless stocks a huge range of catenary wire and fittings. Our in-house fabrication department can develop custom wires systems and anchor points for your commercial projects.