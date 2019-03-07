Carborundum Modified Stair Nosings and Plates - BCA, NCC, Australian Standards compliant
Overview
Carborundum Modified Safety Stair Nosings are manufactured from folded galvanised metal which are modified with carborundum embedded in an epoxy coating. The manufacturing process provides an extremely durable, hard wearing, high friction surface giving the very best in anti-slip, safety and durability.
As carborundum is the second hardest material to diamond, Grip Guard’s stair nosings are suitable for the most demanding applications. Under normal use, the leading edge will not dislodge, wear away or deteriorate over the life of the product. Our carborundum modified safety stair nosings are designed to meet the requirements of AS1428.4 and are available in a range of high visibility colours including yellow, grey and black to provide a safe environment both inside and outside.
Features:
- Designed and manufactured from galvanised metal, carborundum and epoxy to provide maximum durability and safety. Also available in aluminium and stainless steel
- Resistant to heavy traffic and will stand up in even in the most demanding applications
- Supplied in standard sizes or custom made at no extra cost
- Available in 3 stand out colours including yellow, grey and black
- Achieves a P5 slip resistance rating, the highest in the industry
- Supplied pre-drilled for ease of installation
- Can be retro-fitted onto concrete, ceramic tiles, timber - just about any other surface