Carborundum Modified Stair Nosings and Plates - BCA, NCC, Australian Standards compliant

Carborundum Modified Safety Stair Nosings are manufactured from folded galvanised metal which are modified with carborundum embedded in an epoxy coating. The manufacturing process provides an extremely durable, hard wearing, high friction surface giving the very best in anti-slip, safety and durability.

As carborundum is the second hardest material to diamond, Grip Guard’s stair nosings are suitable for the most demanding applications. Under normal use, the leading edge will not dislodge, wear away or deteriorate over the life of the product. Our carborundum modified safety stair nosings are designed to meet the requirements of AS1428.4 and are available in a range of high visibility colours including yellow, grey and black to provide a safe environment both inside and outside.

Features: