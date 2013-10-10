Cambridge Insulated Vinyl Cladding
Last Updated on 10 Oct 2013
Cambridge™ vinyl cladding with its subtle woodgrain pattern adds peace of mind and a virtually maintenance-free exterior, while the foam backing gives added strength and insulation.
Overview
Description
Cambridge™ vinyl cladding with its subtle woodgrain pattern adds peace of mind and a virtually maintenance-free exterior, while the foam backing gives added strength and insulation.
Insulated vinyl cladding with 230mm cover
- Roll-over nail hem to increase rigidity and provide superior resistance to bowing and buckling
- Available in convenient 5.84m & 8m lengths
- Traditional 'just painted' low gloss wood-grain texture
- Colour-Rich formula designed to withstand extreme elements of nature and daily living
- Superior wind resistance up to 250kph
- Available in 10 colours
- Lifetime Warranty
- Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4
- Colours include:
- Frost
- Bone
- Ivory
- Sandalwood
- Satin Grey
- Golden Sand
- Mist Green
- Lite Maple
- Brownstone
- Ash
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW
180 Beaconsfield St02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA
Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road08 9309 4309