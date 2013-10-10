Logo
Mitten Vinyl Australia
Cambridge� vinyl cladding
Cambridge Insulated Vinyl Cladding

Last Updated on 10 Oct 2013

Cambridge™ vinyl cladding with its subtle woodgrain pattern adds peace of mind and a virtually maintenance-free exterior, while the foam backing gives added strength and insulation.

Description

Insulated vinyl cladding with 230mm cover

  • Roll-over nail hem to increase rigidity and provide superior resistance to bowing and buckling
  • Available in convenient 5.84m & 8m lengths
  • Traditional 'just painted' low gloss wood-grain texture
  • Colour-Rich formula designed to withstand extreme elements of nature and daily living
  • Superior wind resistance up to 250kph
  • Available in 10 colours
  • Lifetime Warranty
  • Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4
  • Colours include:
    • Frost
    • Bone
    • Ivory
    • Sandalwood
    • Satin Grey
    • Golden Sand
    • Mist Green
    • Lite Maple
    • Brownstone
    • Ash

Cambridge Brochure

997.3 KB

Display AddressMilperra, NSW

180 Beaconsfield St

02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA

Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road

08 9309 4309
