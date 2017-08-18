Logo
Camaro flooring collection: Luxury at its finest

Last Updated on 18 Aug 2017

Suitable for all home interiors including bedrooms, kitchen and living areas as well as light traffic commercial applications such as meeting rooms and offices.

The Camaro flooring collection of Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVTs) has been designed with the customer in mind. Based on extensive design, trend, and performance research, the beautiful selection of timber-look planks and realistic stone, marble, and concrete designs are sure to enhance any home interior.

Hard wearing and durable, the Camaro collection is constructed with a polyutherane (PUR) surface to make cleaning a breeze.

Suitable for all home interiors including bedrooms, kitchen, and living areas, as well as light traffic commercial applications, creating a stylish and individual floor that meets your needs is easier than ever with the Camaro flooring collection.

  • Variety of timber-look planks and realistic stone, marble and concrete designs
  • Silver GreenTag certified
  • 100% recyclable
  • Phthalate Free
Polyflor Camaro flooring collection brochure

4.12 MB

Polyflor Camaro flooring collection performance properties

2.49 MB

Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
