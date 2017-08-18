Camaro flooring collection: Luxury at its finest
Overview
The Camaro flooring collection of Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVTs) has been designed with the customer in mind. Based on extensive design, trend, and performance research, the beautiful selection of timber-look planks and realistic stone, marble, and concrete designs are sure to enhance any home interior.
Hard wearing and durable, the Camaro collection is constructed with a polyutherane (PUR) surface to make cleaning a breeze.
Suitable for all home interiors including bedrooms, kitchen, and living areas, as well as light traffic commercial applications, creating a stylish and individual floor that meets your needs is easier than ever with the Camaro flooring collection.
Features & Benefits
- Variety of timber-look planks and realistic stone, marble and concrete designs
- Silver GreenTag certified
- 100% recyclable
- Phthalate Free