The elegant range of cabinetry pulls and knobs that ABI offer combine excellent durability with a stylish contemporary design. Whether placed vertically or horizontally, these cabinetry pulls are designed for versatility to suit any cupboard, drawer or cabinet. They bring the perfect accent to interior design spaces.

Range of appealing colours

Our cabinetry pulls and knobs are available in a range of different colours that include brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal, matte black, and stainless steel (as a brushed finish). This enables the customer to choose a colour and style that complements their overall kitchen or bathroom style.

ABI’s Heat Shield

Each cabinetry pull or knob is coated in ABI’s Heat Shield, which is an industrial grade PVD electro-colouring system that produces a corrosion resistant coating to withstand repeated use.

ABI’s range of knobs

Contemporary, stylish knobs to suit an assortment of spaces, ABI’s knobs are best suited for cabinets or slim drawers.

Both the Elsa, which is available in brass, brushed copper, brushed nickel, brushed gunmetal and matte black, and the brass Sama knobs have a simple, sleek, rounded design.

The Tezra textured knob is characterised by its modern indented grip and is available in brushed brass, matte black and brushed gunmetal.

ABI’s range of pulls

ABI offers an equally versatile range of vertical and horizontal pulls to suit any cupboard, drawer or cabinet.

The Imes and Scalo cabinetry pulls are modern crescent designs with a robust hand feel that helps to bring definition to plain drawers and cabinets. The Scalo is available in brushed brass, brushed nickel, brushed gunmetal and matte black, while the Imes is available in five finishes that also includes brushed copper.

ABI also offers a range of sleek and minimalist drawer pulls, such as the Rappana pulls. These pulls are hand folded and welded using high-grade stainless steel for a satisfying feel and long lasting durability. They are also available in brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal and stainless steel (as a brushed finish).