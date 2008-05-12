CS for Doors – Innovative Door Solutions

Sliding Door Track Systems

CS for Doors produce a wide range of internal sliding door solutions, ranging from cavity sliders to wardrobe systems, surface mounted systems and aluminium door leaves.



CS Cavity Sliders are the leaders in producing high quality cavity sliding doors and are renowned for their high quality and being associated with exclusive projects.



CS Cavity Sliders Products

CS for doors manufacture:

CS Cavity Sliders including Timberform, Powderseal and Space Maker

CS Robe Slider

CS Surface Slider

CS New Yorker and CS Parisian Aluminium Doors

CS Frameless glass

All CS Cavity Sliders are manufactured using CS Cavity Sliders unique aluminium tracking system allowing for door weights of up to 240kg.



Sliding Door Applications

Some uses for CS Cavity sliders include; Corporate sliding doors, Commercial sliding doors, Residential sliding doors and are used frequently in Health care projects throughout Australia.



Ensuites, serveries, room dividers, wardrobes, pantry doors, acoustic isolation, study rooms, media rooms, bedrooms, aluminium sliding doors.



CS Sliding Door Features and Advantages