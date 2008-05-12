CS for Doors – Innovative Door Solutions
Last Updated on 12 May 2008
Innovatory interior sliding doors including cavity sliders, wardrobe systems, surface mounted systems and aluminium door leaves.
Overview
Sliding Door Track Systems
CS for Doors produce a wide range of internal sliding door solutions, ranging from cavity sliders to wardrobe systems, surface mounted systems and aluminium door leaves.
CS Cavity Sliders are the leaders in producing high quality cavity sliding doors and are renowned for their high quality and being associated with exclusive projects.
CS Cavity Sliders Products
CS for doors manufacture:
- CS Cavity Sliders including Timberform, Powderseal and Space Maker
- CS Robe Slider
- CS Surface Slider
- CS New Yorker and CS Parisian Aluminium Doors
- CS Frameless glass
All CS Cavity Sliders are manufactured using CS Cavity Sliders unique aluminium tracking system allowing for door weights of up to 240kg.
Sliding Door Applications
Some uses for CS Cavity sliders include; Corporate sliding doors, Commercial sliding doors, Residential sliding doors and are used frequently in Health care projects throughout Australia.
Ensuites, serveries, room dividers, wardrobes, pantry doors, acoustic isolation, study rooms, media rooms, bedrooms, aluminium sliding doors.
CS Sliding Door Features and Advantages
- All frameless sliding doors are made to measure.
- Door sizes up to and including 3000mm high x 3500mm wide.
- Engineered from high quality heavy duty extruded aluminium frame and track. Appears as a standard door when fully installed (no pelmets).
- Unique quick release mounting system for easy installation
- Guaranteed for 10 years.
- Door can be easily removed after unit is fully installed.
- Internal doors cannot jump off the sliding door tracks.
- No visible guides through opening.
- Supplied fully assembled for easy installation.
- Standard and custom sizes
- Standard 2040 x 820 and up to door sizes 3000mm x 3500mm.