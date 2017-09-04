Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Concrete Colour Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete
CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete

CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete

Last Updated on 04 Sep 2017

The Concrete Colour Systems range of UV resistant full depth concrete colour pigment oxides are ideal for new interior and exterior concrete projects.

Overview
Description

The Concrete Colour Systems range of UV resistant full depth concrete colour pigment oxides are ideal for new interior and exterior concrete projects. A stylish colour pallet that ranges from an elegant selection of blacks and charcoals through to brighter contemporary hues has been developed to complement modern architectural design. CCS full depth coloured concrete will look fresh for decades and can be stamped, pre-cast, polished, exposed, sandblasted and more – the design potential is only limited by imagination.

CCS colours are applied through the addition of convenient disintegrating bags of precisely measured doses of pigment into the concrete mix. These pigments can be used with both regular grey and off-white cement depending on the colour of choice. We also offer a custom colour matching service on request.

Ideal for:

  • Pathways and recreational spaces
  • Roadways
  • Vertical structures and pre-cast projects
  • Driveways and patios
  • Pedestrian malls
  • Commercial interiors
  • Building entrances
  • Retail outlets
  • Cafés and restaurants
  • Civic sculptural features
  • Wayfinding in open spaces
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
CCS Colour Through Concrete for commercial projects brochure

3.70 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CCS Colour Through Concrete for residential projects brochure

2.69 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CCS Colour Pigment chart 2017

3.84 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLoganholme, QLD

Corner Riverland and Monte-Khoury Drive

1800 077 744
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap