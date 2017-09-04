CCS Full Depth UV Resistant Coloured Concrete Pigments to enhance internal and external concrete

The Concrete Colour Systems range of UV resistant full depth concrete colour pigment oxides are ideal for new interior and exterior concrete projects. A stylish colour pallet that ranges from an elegant selection of blacks and charcoals through to brighter contemporary hues has been developed to complement modern architectural design. CCS full depth coloured concrete will look fresh for decades and can be stamped, pre-cast, polished, exposed, sandblasted and more – the design potential is only limited by imagination.

CCS colours are applied through the addition of convenient disintegrating bags of precisely measured doses of pigment into the concrete mix. These pigments can be used with both regular grey and off-white cement depending on the colour of choice. We also offer a custom colour matching service on request.

Ideal for: