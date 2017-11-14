CAPRI handleless profiles

Introducing new European inspired finishes in your favourite Stefano Orlati handle styles, including a bright polished copper, a brushed antique copper and antique iron. For a sleek handleless look on drawer or tower cabinets, use the Capri-C, Y, R or J profiles, now available in matt black and white! The Capri profiles offer the kitchen user a clean handleless look, with the convenience of easy drawer opening. The Capri-C can be mounted between drawers and the Capri-J under the benchtop above the first drawer. Get creative! For white cabinetry, use the matt white Capri profiles to create a clean and seamless aesthetic or switch up the finishes to create a contemporary multi-tone look with a titanium grey profile.

Now you can even go a step further and light up your cabinetry with Capri-LED C-shape profiles, fitted with Stefano Orlati LED strip lighting and ready to install. Emphasis is placed on providing a comprehensive range of high quality stylish products that fit with the latest trends. Our carefully selected product range encompasses inspiration for your vision and It’s our aim to exceed expectations by providing all our valued customers with unparalleled service and supply.