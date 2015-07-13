Byline and Zipline Carpet Tiles with EcoSoft ® Backing
Last Updated on 13 Jul 2015
Overview
For unique architectural flooring solutions; Carpets Inter offer a range of Byline and Zipline carpet tiles that are perfect for a range of commercial applications.
Backed with market-leading EcoSoft® technology and available in an array of colours and contemporary designs; the range of Byline and Zipline carpet tiles are designed to perform.
Carpets Inter Byline and Zipline Carpet Tiles Offers:
- The highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating, offering also 100 percent Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator
- Twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tiles
- 150 percent more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen “hard-backed” carpet tiles
- Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottlers per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)
Featuring a tufted level loop constructed of 100 percent Nylon BCF with stain protector; Carpets Inter’s collection of Byline and Zipline carpets are soil-repellent and available in 12 exciting designs.
Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.