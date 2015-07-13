Logo
Byline and Zipline Carpet Tiles with EcoSoft ® Backing
For unique architectural flooring solutions; Carpets Inter offer a range of Byline and Zipline carpet tiles that are perfect for a range of commercial applications.

For unique architectural flooring solutions; Carpets Inter offer a range of Byline and Zipline carpet tiles that are perfect for a range of commercial applications.

Backed with market-leading EcoSoft® technology and available in an array of colours and contemporary designs; the range of Byline and Zipline carpet tiles are designed to perform.

Carpets Inter Byline and Zipline Carpet Tiles Offers:

  • The highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating, offering also 100 percent Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator
  • Twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tiles
  • 150 percent more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen “hard-backed” carpet tiles
  • Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottlers per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)

Featuring a tufted level loop constructed of 100 percent Nylon BCF with stain protector; Carpets Inter’s collection of Byline and Zipline carpets are soil-repellent and available in 12 exciting designs.

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.

Kensington, VIC

Unit 9 McClure Road

03 9376 9680
