Bullet resistant windows and doors

Bullet (ballistic) resistant glass doors and windows are available in a number of international ballistic ratings, and combine independently tested frames and glass types.

These doors and windows provide slim frame profiles, are available with thermal break for superior energy performance, and provide protection from ballistic attack without compromising aesthetic design.

Door and window systems with ballistic ratings:

Forster Unico

Thermally broken steel framing system

Narrow profiles

Single and pair hinged doors (up to G2)

Fixed screens and window combinations (up to R2)

Tested and certified for G0, G1, G2, and R2, to AS 2343:1997

Tested and Certified to FB4 according to EN 1522

For G2 Bullet resistant WINDOWS Data Sheet…Click here

For G2 Bullet resistant DOORS Data Sheet… contact TPS

For R2 Bullet resistant WINDOWS Data Sheet…Click here



Forster Presto