Brintons Take High Definition to New Levels with 32 Colours in a Single Carpet

Contributing to some of the world’s most beautiful interiors, Brintons offer a product range that delivers outstanding functional and aesthetic features.

With traditional carpets only being capable of weaving 8 to 12 colours, the new High Definition Weave from Brintons offer the capability to weave up to 32 colours. The innovative new range creates stunning photorealistic effects and allows for a wide range of design possibilities.

The revolutionary High Definition Weave from Brintons is ideal for use in a wide range of interior applications

Up to 32 colours

Photorealistic definition

Infinite design possibilities

Inspirational design gallery

No minimum order surcharge

Each collection features a mix of broadloom designs and much larger one-off concepts which can be rescaled to suit individual projects. Brintons team of experts will work with you to creatively and cohesively adapt each concept to suit your project.

Able to custom design the collection to suit individual projects, Brintons High Definition Weave is durable and versatile

Expressions

Expressionistic interpretations of a life less ordinary features vibrant water colour sketches that transform organic into a feast of colour.

Skulduggery

Brintons Skulduggery is a melting pot of graphical styles with metallic, edgy and decadent designs.

New Classics

Brintons New Classics is a multi-faceted collection, layering pattern on pattern.

Zuzunaga

Inspired by Cristian Zuzunaga’s exploration of Brintons extensive design archive in Kidderminster, the collection is a mixture of squared, pixel designs and brightly coloured palettes of contrasting colours.