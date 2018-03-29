Breaking Waves by Carpets Inter

The Breaking Waves Collection follows and expands upon our Breaking Ground Collection and features two styles that offer the same high performance and great value in sophisticated ocean-inspired designs.

Over the Ocean was inspired by the movement of currents and reflected light on the surface of the water as seen from the air. Across the Sea draws its inspiration from the patterns that waves create as they meet the shore. These two organic designs can be used independently or as coordinates to enhance the interior environment.

Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, the Breaking Waves collection offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft: