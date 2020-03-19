Bowral Special Shapes

Logo
Bowral Bricks
Bowral Bricks
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2020

Overview
Description

Bowral special shaped bricks are used in conjunction with standard bricks, allowing you to add distinctive architectural features to any project. Originally consisting of five specially created bricks for Frank Gehry-designed Dr Chau Chak Wing building at UTS, Special Shapes is now a signature Bowral brick product. The brick uniquely complements complex architectural designs, with a range of intricately carved shapes that evoke a bygone era of artisan bricklayers constructing heritage marvels.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

5.38 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738 – 780 Wallgrove Rd

13-2742
Office AddressRochedale, QLD

QLD Branch 105 Gardner Road

+61 7 3347 2111
Office AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 8 8282 6333
Office AddressHobart, TAS

TAS Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

+61 3 6212 9120
Office AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

+61 3 9303 4000
Office AddressCaversham, WA

WA Branch Harper Street

+61 8 9261 9999
