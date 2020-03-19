Bowral Special Shapes

Bowral special shaped bricks are used in conjunction with standard bricks, allowing you to add distinctive architectural features to any project. Originally consisting of five specially created bricks for Frank Gehry-designed Dr Chau Chak Wing building at UTS, Special Shapes is now a signature Bowral brick product. The brick uniquely complements complex architectural designs, with a range of intricately carved shapes that evoke a bygone era of artisan bricklayers constructing heritage marvels.