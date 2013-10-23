Available from Austral Bricks are The Bowral London, Dry Pressed pavers. Manufactured using traditional techniques and with today’s technology, the Bowral London range is of premium, architectural quality.

These Dry Pressed pavers are perfect for an overall monochromatic appearance, or to blend in with feature materials such as stones, timber or render and designed to complement a variety of building styles perfect for all lifestyles and home decors.

With soft and subtle designer neutrals, London pavers help to create a sense of warmth- even outside.

The range is available in the following colours:

Brahman Granite

Chestnut

Maple

Regency Grey

Silver Sand

The range is perfect for design applications that require a brick that will blend well with already existing brickwork and exterior materials, to maintain traditional design integrity.