Austral Pavers
Austral Pavers
Bowral London, Dry Pressed Pavers

Last Updated on 23 Oct 2013

Whatever your landscaping needs, London pavers offer you endless design possibilities

Overview
Description

Available from Austral Bricks are The Bowral London, Dry Pressed pavers. Manufactured using traditional techniques and with today’s technology, the Bowral London range is of premium, architectural quality.

These Dry Pressed pavers are perfect for an overall monochromatic appearance, or to blend in with feature materials such as stones, timber or render and designed to complement a variety of building styles perfect for all lifestyles and home decors.

With soft and subtle designer neutrals, London pavers help to create a sense of warmth- even outside.

The range is available in the following colours:

  • Brahman Granite
  • Chestnut
  • Maple
  • Regency Grey
  • Silver Sand

The range is perfect for design applications that require a brick that will blend well with already existing brickwork and exterior materials, to maintain traditional design integrity.

Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

738 Wallgrove Road 3a Kelham Place

13 2742
