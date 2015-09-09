Bollinger Series of Linear Shower Grates for showers and wet areas

Stainless Steel Drainage and Civil offer the Bollinger series of shower grates that are perfect for showers and wet areas.

Offering a flat surface solution for all residential and commercial applications; linear shower grates are particularly suited for aged care facilities as they reduce the changes of slips and falls.

The Bollinger Series of grates and discrete tile inserts include:

Bollinger Series 75

Bollinger Series 100

Bollinger 150

Designed by SSDC, the Bollinger Series of linear shower grates blend cutting-edge technology with today’s need for aesthetic and functional indoor and outdoor grates.