Bollinger Series of Linear Shower Grates for showers and wet areas
Last Updated on 09 Sep 2015
Stainless Steel Drainage and Civil offer the Bollinger series of shower grates that are perfect for showers and wet areas.
Overview
Offering a flat surface solution for all residential and commercial applications; linear shower grates are particularly suited for aged care facilities as they reduce the changes of slips and falls.
The Bollinger Series of grates and discrete tile inserts include:
- Bollinger Series 75
- Bollinger Series 100
- Bollinger 150
Designed by SSDC, the Bollinger Series of linear shower grates blend cutting-edge technology with today’s need for aesthetic and functional indoor and outdoor grates.
