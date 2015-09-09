Bollinger Series of Linear Shower Grates for showers and wet areas

Logo
Last Updated on 09 Sep 2015

Stainless Steel Drainage and Civil offer the Bollinger series of shower grates that are perfect for showers and wet areas.

Overview
Description

Stainless Steel Drainage and Civil offer the Bollinger series of shower grates that are perfect for showers and wet areas.

Offering a flat surface solution for all residential and commercial applications; linear shower grates are particularly suited for aged care facilities as they reduce the changes of slips and falls.

The Bollinger Series of grates and discrete tile inserts include:

  • Bollinger Series 75
  • Bollinger Series 100
  • Bollinger 150

Designed by SSDC, the Bollinger Series of linear shower grates blend cutting-edge technology with today’s need for aesthetic and functional indoor and outdoor grates.

Contact
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

2/7 Adventure Place

07 5477 7619
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

19 Moonbi Place

07 5477 7619
Display AddressMooloolaba, QLD

PO Box 1478

07 5477 7619 / 0404
Display AddressWilletton, WA

18 Kembla Way

07 5477 7619
