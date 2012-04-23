Boiling Water Units with Electronic Temperature Control by Whelan

Timerboil features the most accurate clock on the market

Cost effective and energy saving

10 sizes to choose from with capacities between 2.5 and 60 litres

Designed to installing in commercial and institutional environments

Timberboil boiling water system includes electronic temperature control and a 24/7 timer that can be programmed with 28 different on/off options for greater flexibility.The programmable timber allows the unit to be automatically switched off after hours but still provides instant boiling water whenever required.Timerboil boiling water dispensers are an energy efficient way of providing instant boiling water while knowing your power bill won't be increasing.