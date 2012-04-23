Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Boiling Water Dispenser
Boiling Water Dispenser

Boiling Water Units with Electronic Temperature Control by Whelan

Last Updated on 23 Apr 2012

Boiling water dispenser with electronic temperature control for consistent boiling water everytime

Overview
Description
Timberboil boiling water system includes electronic temperature control and a 24/7 timer that can be programmed with 28 different on/off options for greater flexibility.

Timerboil features the most accurate clock on the market
The programmable timber allows the unit to be automatically switched off after hours but still provides instant boiling water whenever required.
  • Cost effective and energy saving
  • 10 sizes to choose from with capacities between 2.5 and 60 litres
  • Designed to installing in commercial and institutional environments
Timerboil boiling water dispensers are an energy efficient way of providing instant boiling water while knowing your power bill won't be increasing.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Timerboil Boiling Water Unit

13.21 MB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap