Bloc: Solid colour sheet flooring

Featuring a single solid colour with a textured emboss, Polyflor Bloc PUR has a 0.70mm pigmented homogeneous PVC wear layer. A high performance, heavy duty heterogeneous sheet floorcovering with a polyurethane reinforcement, Bloc is ideally suited for use within the retail, leisure and commercial sector. The quality of a finished installation of Bloc is dependent upon the preparation of the subfloor which must be smooth. Also the frequency of a regular and well planned maintenance regime should be considered at the outset to ensure the plain floorcovering retains the optimum appearance.

Features include: