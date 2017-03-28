Bloc: Solid colour sheet flooring
Last Updated on 28 Mar 2017
Polyflor brings you high performance and heavy duty solid colour sheet flooring in 16 enticing colours.
Overview
Featuring a single solid colour with a textured emboss, Polyflor Bloc PUR has a 0.70mm pigmented homogeneous PVC wear layer. A high performance, heavy duty heterogeneous sheet floorcovering with a polyurethane reinforcement, Bloc is ideally suited for use within the retail, leisure and commercial sector. The quality of a finished installation of Bloc is dependent upon the preparation of the subfloor which must be smooth. Also the frequency of a regular and well planned maintenance regime should be considered at the outset to ensure the plain floorcovering retains the optimum appearance.
Features include:
- 100% recyclable
- Polyurethane surface treatment
- Made from up to 10% recycled materials
- BRE Global A+ rating (Generic) in the Green Guide