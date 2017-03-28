Logo
Bloc: Solid colour sheet flooring

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2017

Polyflor brings you high performance and heavy duty solid colour sheet flooring in 16 enticing colours.

Overview
Description

Featuring a single solid colour with a textured emboss, Polyflor Bloc PUR has a 0.70mm pigmented homogeneous PVC wear layer. A high performance, heavy duty heterogeneous sheet floorcovering with a polyurethane reinforcement, Bloc is ideally suited for use within the retail, leisure and commercial sector. The quality of a finished installation of Bloc is dependent upon the preparation of the subfloor which must be smooth. Also the frequency of a regular and well planned maintenance regime should be considered at the outset to ensure the plain floorcovering retains the optimum appearance.

Features include:

  • 100% recyclable
  • Polyurethane surface treatment
  • Made from up to 10% recycled materials
  • BRE Global A+ rating (Generic) in the Green Guide
Performance Properties

281.93 KB

Download
Polyflor Bloc brochure

1.87 MB

Download
Dandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
