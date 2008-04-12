​Birrus Matting Systems, Manufacturing Quality Architectural Entrance Matting for Over 50 Years

Birrus Matting Systems have been manufacturing high-end entrance matting for over 50 years. Family-owned and operated, Birrus offers a large range of high quality architectural matting that is proudly Australian made.

Specified for use on commercial, industrial, construction and even residential applications, Birrus’ recessed mats transform everyday entrance ways into stunning show-pieces.

Birrus Ultramat provides a non-skid, anti-slip surface

Ideal for interior or exterior applications with appropriate textured insert selected.

Carpet treads are securely held within extruded aluminium retaining sections which are lightly furrowed to produce an anti-skid surface

Constructed from alternate treads of aluminium and carpet retaining sections and carpet running across the doorway

Available in 10mm for open construction slimline or 10mm and 16mm closed construction

Birrus Duramat for high traffic areas

Similar styling and construction to Ultramat but is more heavy-duty as rubber is inserted in place of carpet

Ribbed rubber scraping bars remove dirt and debris providing an anti-skid surface ideal for wheeled traffic in shopping centres, airport terminals or hospitals

Global Greentag GreenRate Certified, ensuring Duramat’s manufacturing process is eco-friendly.

Available in 10mm and 16mm depths for closed construction and 10mm depth for open slimline construction.

Cocamat for efficient cleaning action

Ribbed aluminium extrusion and natural coir inserts

Stepped profile design

Coir fibres stand 10mm above the aluminium treads and act as an upside down broom on the soles of shoes, effectively removing loose dirt and debris.

Coir inserts work to absorb moisture expanding the mat, so is best suited to indoor use

At least 10mm clearance is needed for door to pass over the door

Fibre height 10mm above aluminium treads

Duragrit for safe footing in wet or slippery conditions

Hardwearing non-slip tread insert developed for internal and external environments where adjacent floor surfaces may prove hazardous

Perfect for sloping walkways

Designed for industrial applications as abrasive nature of mat treads may damage dress shoes

Available in 10mm open construction slimline and 10mm and 16mm for close construction

Custom-made by hand to the exact shape and size specifications, Birrus mats are not only functional but also aesthetically impressive.

Birrus Matting Systems consists of a highly dedicated and experienced team, keen to provide clients with the best possible outcome for all projects.