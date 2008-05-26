Logo
Bird Ban� Shock Tape Electric Bird Prevention Systems
Bird Ban� Shock Tape: Old Parliment House, Canberra ACT
Bird Ban� Shock Tape: Liverpool St, Sydney NSW
Bird Ban� Shock Tape: Holy Family School,, Indooroopilly, Queensland
Bird Ban Shock Tape Bird Prevention Systems from ANC Bird Control

Last Updated on 26 May 2008

Bird Ban® Shock Tape bird prevention system sends out harmless, static electricity shocks and is the least obvious bird deterrent

Overview
Description
ANC Bird Control supoly Bird Ban Shock Tape, an Israeli designed bird deterrent manufactured in the USA. Bird Ban® Shock Tape is designed to deter all types of birds from areas of concern.

Bird Deterrent creates a psychological barrier for all birds
The Bird Ban® Shock Tape bird control system has been designed to be powered by the following energisers:
  • Mains
  • Solar
  • Battery
Bird Ban® Shock Tape Bird Control and Deterrent System
  • Virtually invisible
  • Made from long lasting UV stable clear acrylic film 40mm x 3mm
  • Tape has 2 flat high grade aluminium wires embedded into a pressure sensitive highbond Acyrlic adhesive base
  • Bird Ban® Shock Tape’s low profile, electric track bird deterrent conforms to any architectural configuration and open space
  • Electric bird prevention transmits a harmless electrical shock, similar to static electricity to bird proof your building or area
  • Intermittent shock is painful however does not harm birds
Bird Ban® Shock Tape comes with a 5 year manufacturer's warranty against UV degradation.
Contact
Display AddressRobina, QLD

PO Box 4502

1800 689 680
