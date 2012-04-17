Biodegradable Matting and Mesh for Erosion and Sediment Control from Arborgreen

EKO™ Erosion and Sediment Control Solutions

EKO™ Mat Jute – Matting in several thicknesses for weed and erosion control

– Matting in several thicknesses for weed and erosion control EKO™ Mesh Coir - Erosion Control Coir Mesh, more durable than traditional jute hessian

- Erosion Control Coir Mesh, more durable than traditional jute hessian EKO™ Mesh Jute - Erosion Control Jute Mesh suitable for controlling erosion in many environments

- Erosion Control Jute Mesh suitable for controlling erosion in many environments EKO™ Log Coir - Silt Berm Log, allows different options such as planting through log

- Silt Berm Log, allows different options such as planting through log EKO™ Fix - Biodegradable Weed Mat Pin, an eco-friendly option with quick installation

Arborgreen imports and supplies the EKO™ range of biodegradable, coir and jute erosion and sediment products.This allows landscapers to correctly managed sediment and erosion control in their environment.Arborgreen also supply hardwood stakes, filter fabric, u-shaped ground fasteners and silt barrier fencing.