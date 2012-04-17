Logo
Arborgreen Landscape Products
Onsite installation of EKO logs
EKO logs for silt and sediment control
EKO Jute matting being installed on steep terrain
EKO Jute matting for erosion and sediment control
Biodegradable Matting and Mesh for Erosion and Sediment Control from Arborgreen

Last Updated on 17 Apr 2012

Eco friendly matting and mesh to maintain erosion and sediment on your site

Overview
Description
Arborgreen imports and supplies the EKO™ range of biodegradable, coir and jute erosion and sediment products.

This allows landscapers to correctly managed sediment and erosion control in their environment.

EKO™ Erosion and Sediment Control Solutions
  • EKO™ Mat Jute – Matting in several thicknesses for weed and erosion control
  • EKO™ Mesh Coir - Erosion Control Coir Mesh, more durable than traditional jute hessian
  • EKO™ Mesh Jute - Erosion Control Jute Mesh suitable for controlling erosion in many environments
  • EKO™ Log Coir - Silt Berm Log, allows different options such as planting through log
  • EKO™ Fix - Biodegradable Weed Mat Pin, an eco-friendly option with quick installation
Arborgreen also supply hardwood stakes, filter fabric, u-shaped ground fasteners and silt barrier fencing.
Contact
Display AddressSingleton, NSW

PO Box 3133

1300 760 642
Office AddressSingleton, NSW

31 Enterprise Crescent

1800655542
