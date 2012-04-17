Biodegradable Matting and Mesh for Erosion and Sediment Control from Arborgreen
Last Updated on 17 Apr 2012
Eco friendly matting and mesh to maintain erosion and sediment on your site
Overview
Description
Arborgreen imports and supplies the EKO™ range of biodegradable, coir and jute erosion and sediment products.
This allows landscapers to correctly managed sediment and erosion control in their environment.
EKO™ Erosion and Sediment Control Solutions
This allows landscapers to correctly managed sediment and erosion control in their environment.
EKO™ Erosion and Sediment Control Solutions
- EKO™ Mat Jute – Matting in several thicknesses for weed and erosion control
- EKO™ Mesh Coir - Erosion Control Coir Mesh, more durable than traditional jute hessian
- EKO™ Mesh Jute - Erosion Control Jute Mesh suitable for controlling erosion in many environments
- EKO™ Log Coir - Silt Berm Log, allows different options such as planting through log
- EKO™ Fix - Biodegradable Weed Mat Pin, an eco-friendly option with quick installation
Contact
Display AddressSingleton, NSW
PO Box 31331300 760 642
Office AddressSingleton, NSW
31 Enterprise Crescent1800655542