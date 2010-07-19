Biodegradable Anti Graffiti Systems from Tech-Dry
Tech-Dry supply graffiti remover products for all surfaces
Overview
Description
Tags, throw ups, pieces and bombings, all of these are types of graffiti that turn up anywhere and everywhere. Research shows that graffiti removal within 24 to 48 hours significantly reduces the chance of graffiti re-occurring.
Sometimes removing graffiti within a short time frame may be difficult, however, it prevents the graffiti vandal from receiving the fame and recognition they desire and sends a clear message that graffiti won't last long on your property.
Thoroughly remove all graffiti quickly
Tech-Dry's Anti Graffiti Systems include two different products that can be used against unsightly graffiti, No More Graffiti, which is a sacrificial coating and Biodegradable Graffiti Remover which will remove graffiti fast and efficiently.
No More Graffiti - Anti Graffiti Coatings
No More Graffiti (NMG) is environmentally friendly water based sacrificial wax coating. Once applied to a surface, NMG forms a thin non visible film between the surface to be protected and graffiti or any other staining substances applied to the surface.
The graffiti can be easily removed by simply cleaning the surface with hot, high pressure water. The removal process strips the NMG film together with the graffiti resulting in a clean, stain free surface.
NMG anti graffiti films are suitable for large heavily targeted areas where removing the graffiti by solvent or graffiti remover is difficult. The non stick nature of No More Graffiti also discourages the adhesion of glue on advertising posters.
Biodegradable Graffiti Remover
Biodegradable Graffiti Remover (BGR) is a unique blend of biodegradable, low odour, low toxic and water soluble materials which effortlessly removes graffiti from most surfaces including timber, without damage to the material.
Tech-Dry Biodegradable Graffiti Removers are in the form of a long acting gel that can stay on the surface and completely dissolve or de-laminate graffiti paint. These graffiti removers are most suitable for removing graffiti from small but heavily targeted areas.
