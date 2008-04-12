Bio Containment Doors and Window Systems for bacteria control from The Sealeck Group





Bio Containment Doors and Windows for labs, food service and medical facilities

Clean room doors, laboratory doors and windows meeting standards PC1 (BSL1) to PC4 (BSL4)

Food Preparation Centers: Food processing rooms, Passage ways, Wash down areas

Hospitals: Stairways/Passages, Examination rooms, Operating rooms, Pathology

Drug Production: Drug production areas, Access to clean rooms, Drug storage areas

Laboratory and Bacterial Control Enviroments: Containment areas, Bacteria control rooms

Completed Projects where Bio Containment Doors and Windows are used

University of Queensland

Herston Med. Research Centre

University of Hong Kong Medical Research Facility

Mayne Pharmaceuticals

Westmead Hospital

Curtin University WA



The Sealeck Group's bio containment doors and window systems assist to ensure areas meet strict guidelines for ensuring no contamination occurs in products.

Bio Containment Doors and Windows from The Sealeck Group are designed to provide ease of cleaning, minimise bacterial entrapment, control air flow, offer a fumigation control capability and are specifically designed to meet biological containment needs for specific projects.These bio containment windows and doors are suitable for the following applications: