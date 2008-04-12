Logo
Laboratory Windows and Doors for air flow and bacteria control
ARA Manufacture
Bio Containment Doors and Window Systems for bacteria control from The Sealeck Group

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Bio Containment and Window Systems to reduce the possibility of contamination between rooms, manage the flow of air and come in 2 finishes.

Overview
Description
Bio Containment Doors and Windows from The Sealeck Group are designed to provide ease of cleaning, minimise bacterial entrapment, control air flow, offer a fumigation control capability and are specifically designed to meet biological containment needs for specific projects.

Bio Containment Doors and Windows for labs, food service and medical facilities
These bio containment windows and doors are suitable for the following applications:
  • Clean room doors, laboratory doors and windows meeting standards PC1 (BSL1) to PC4 (BSL4)
  • Food Preparation Centers: Food processing rooms, Passage ways, Wash down areas
  • Hospitals: Stairways/Passages, Examination rooms, Operating rooms, Pathology
  • Drug Production: Drug production areas, Access to clean rooms, Drug storage areas
  • Laboratory and Bacterial Control Enviroments: Containment areas, Bacteria control rooms
Completed Projects where Bio Containment Doors and Windows are used
  • University of Queensland
  • Herston Med. Research Centre
  • University of Hong Kong Medical Research Facility
  • Mayne Pharmaceuticals
  • Westmead Hospital
  • Curtin University WA

The Sealeck Group's bio containment doors and window systems assist to ensure areas meet strict guidelines for ensuring no contamination occurs in products.
Contact
Display AddressRegency Park, WA

19 Taminga St

08 82683944
