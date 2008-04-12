Bio Containment Doors and Window Systems for bacteria control from The Sealeck Group
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Bio Containment and Window Systems to reduce the possibility of contamination between rooms, manage the flow of air and come in 2 finishes.
Overview
Description
Bio Containment Doors and Windows from The Sealeck Group are designed to provide ease of cleaning, minimise bacterial entrapment, control air flow, offer a fumigation control capability and are specifically designed to meet biological containment needs for specific projects.
- Clean room doors, laboratory doors and windows meeting standards PC1 (BSL1) to PC4 (BSL4)
- Food Preparation Centers: Food processing rooms, Passage ways, Wash down areas
- Hospitals: Stairways/Passages, Examination rooms, Operating rooms, Pathology
- Drug Production: Drug production areas, Access to clean rooms, Drug storage areas
- Laboratory and Bacterial Control Enviroments: Containment areas, Bacteria control rooms
- University of Queensland
- Herston Med. Research Centre
- University of Hong Kong Medical Research Facility
- Mayne Pharmaceuticals
- Westmead Hospital
- Curtin University WA
