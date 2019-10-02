Logo
BinSafe

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2019

Overview
Description

Offering a discreet and attractive solution for securing standard wheelie bins where a neat and clean environment is desired.

Our Binsafe Bin Enclosures keep your wheelie bins neat and secure in public, with a lockable door and easily recognisable labels to separate waste from recycling. They are available in a variety of materials and finishes and you can choose from our standard models, or we can create a unique design for you.

Our bin enclosures:

  • Centaur - Originally designed for Queensland Rail, and is suitable when bin security is a top priority.
  • Goliath - Shelters from the elements and birds with a sleek design. It was customised for the Gold Coast City Council.
  • Opera - stylish sloped hood, based off the Brisbane City Council design. A modern take on our best-selling model.

When you become a customer of BinSafe, you are buying much more than a storage solution. You become part of our HELP story.

A product brand of HELP Manufacturing, a commercial division under our reputable and long-standing social enterprises organisation, HELP Enterprises. We are experts at what we do and continue to deliver market leading products while contributing significantly to meaningful social outcomes. It is a real point of difference and one that we take great pride in sharing.

Contact
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Head Office 520 Curtin Ave East

07 3868 1765
Display AddressHamilton, QLD

PO Box 279

07 3868 1765
