Offering a discreet and attractive solution for securing standard wheelie bins where a neat and clean environment is desired.

Our Binsafe Bin Enclosures keep your wheelie bins neat and secure in public, with a lockable door and easily recognisable labels to separate waste from recycling. They are available in a variety of materials and finishes and you can choose from our standard models, or we can create a unique design for you.

Our bin enclosures:

Centaur - Originally designed for Queensland Rail, and is suitable when bin security is a top priority.

Goliath - Shelters from the elements and birds with a sleek design. It was customised for the Gold Coast City Council.

Opera - stylish sloped hood, based off the Brisbane City Council design. A modern take on our best-selling model.



When you become a customer of BinSafe, you are buying much more than a storage solution. You become part of our HELP story.

A product brand of HELP Manufacturing, a commercial division under our reputable and long-standing social enterprises organisation, HELP Enterprises. We are experts at what we do and continue to deliver market leading products while contributing significantly to meaningful social outcomes. It is a real point of difference and one that we take great pride in sharing.