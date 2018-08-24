BinSafe - Offers a range of Bin Enclosures for small to large scale projects

BinSafe's Bin Enclosures offer High Quality Australian-Made units to add a contemporary and discreet look to any area where a clean environment is desired. All of our units are made of the highest quality material with the option between Powder-coated Aluminum and Marine Grade 316 Steel. Each unit is fully contained, with a lockable door to prevent the bin from tipping over and spilling any contents.

We have a standard range of designs that feature different Enclosure Hoods to suit the style of architecture required, with these hoods also offering protection from birds and weather. The enclosures come in a set of standard sizes being 120Lt & 240Lt to suit standard wheelie bins, however this can be completely modified to suit any custom application. With the powder-coating process being completely in-house, we can also offer a comprehensive range of standard colours along with more tailored options to suit any customer's needs.

Currently we supply a Custom unit for Brisbane City Council on all of their projects, and have previously worked with Hospitals, Universities, Councils and on small-to-large scale Commercial and Residential Projects. BinSafe is a Manufacturing Division of Help Enterprises, with all of the proceeds going back into the community to support and enhance the lives of people with a disability.