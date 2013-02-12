Bicycle Racks for Public Environments from Etcetera

Bike racks to suit any environment

Classic design and clever engineering

Improved installation alternatives

The ability to replace racks without the need for relocation or expensive repairs to damaged concrete

Patent pending mounting options ensure professional installation finish every time

Available in 304 or 316 grace Staliness steel, powder coat or galvanised steel

Custom bicycle racks

Make a statement with custom racks to compliment your environment

Etcetera can work with you to create a rack that meets your application, design and budget

With the Australian Govement committing to creating a bicycle friendly environment, and the number of people cycling in Australia expected to double in the next 3 years, there is no better time than now to contact Etcetera – the bike rack specialists.Etcetera can also provide a complete CAD layout of your space as a free service, to assist in maximising your bike storage capacity. Installation is also available if required.