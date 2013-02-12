Bicycle Racks for Public Environments from Etcetera
Last Updated on 12 Feb 2013
With the Australian Govement committing to creating a bicycle friendly environment, and the number of people cycling in Australia expected to double in the next 3 years, there
Overview
Description
With the Australian Govement committing to creating a bicycle friendly environment, and the number of people cycling in Australia expected to double in the next 3 years, there is no better time than now to contact Etcetera – the bike rack specialists.
Bike racks to suit any environment
Bike racks to suit any environment
- Classic design and clever engineering
- Improved installation alternatives
- The ability to replace racks without the need for relocation or expensive repairs to damaged concrete
- Patent pending mounting options ensure professional installation finish every time
- Available in 304 or 316 grace Staliness steel, powder coat or galvanised steel
- Make a statement with custom racks to compliment your environment
- Etcetera can work with you to create a rack that meets your application, design and budget