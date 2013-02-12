Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Etcetera
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Custom bike racks from Etecetera
Stylish bike racks from Etcetera
Custom bike racks from Etecetera
Stylish bike racks from Etcetera

Bicycle Racks for Public Environments from Etcetera

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2013

With the Australian Govement committing to creating a bicycle friendly environment, and the number of people cycling in Australia expected to double in the next 3 years, there

Overview
Description
With the Australian Govement committing to creating a bicycle friendly environment, and the number of people cycling in Australia expected to double in the next 3 years, there is no better time than now to contact Etcetera – the bike rack specialists.

Bike racks to suit any environment
  • Classic design and clever engineering
  • Improved installation alternatives
  • The ability to replace racks without the need for relocation or expensive repairs to damaged concrete
  • Patent pending mounting options ensure professional installation finish every time
  • Available in 304 or 316 grace Staliness steel, powder coat or galvanised steel
Custom bicycle racks
  • Make a statement with custom racks to compliment your environment
  • Etcetera can work with you to create a rack that meets your application, design and budget
Etcetera can also provide a complete CAD layout of your space as a free service, to assist in maximising your bike storage capacity. Installation is also available if required.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Etcetera Brochure

1.91 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

33 Wedgewood Road

03 8787 1600
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap