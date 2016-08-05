Logo
Bicycle parking racks and rails by Cora Bike Rack

Last Updated on 05 Aug 2016

Cora Bike Rack manufactures and designs bicycle parking systems to suit all applications including indoor, outdoor, and a range of mounted options.

Overview
Description

Cora Bike Rack manufactures and design bicycle parking systems to suit all applications including indoor, outdoor, surface mounted, vertical wall mounted and frame mounted.

Cora Bike Rack’s commercial bicycle parking racks are Made in Australia and are verified by EcoSpecifier to comply with AS2890.3 and GreenStar guidelines. With a comprehensive range of bicycle racks, rails, stands and lockers, Cora products are ideal for public or private access, residents, employees, students and anyone concerned about the safety and security of bicycles on their property. Cora products are ideal for public or private access, residents, employees, students and anyone concerned about the safety and security of bicycles on their property.

All Cora products are verified by EcoSpecifier to comply with AS2890.3 and Green Star guidelines

Cora Bike Racks manufacture a complete range of bike racks and bicycle parking systems to suit from 1 to 100's of bicycles.

Products include:

  • Multiple Bike Parking Racks
  • Bicycle Parking Rails
  • Vertical, Wall and Frame Mounted Bike Racks
  • Post Mounted Bike Parking Rails
  • CycleSafe Bicycle Lockers

Finishes available:

  • Stainless Steel
  • Galvanised Steel
  • Colour Powdercoat

Bike Racks and Bicycle Stand solutions are designed for ease of use and installation

  • Encourage bicycle use and are recommended by cycling advocates
  • Enhance streetscapes and are recommended by municipal engineers and architects
  • Cora products comply AS2890.3 and Green Star guidelines for security Class 3, Class 2, Class 1

Cora Bike Rack delivers door to door across Australia at the most competitive prices and with the most comprehensive product guarantee in the industry. Cora Bike Rack is a proud partner of bikeTREES and will fund the planting of one native tree in Australia for every sale. This simple act will result in thousand of new trees.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

GPO Box 634

1800 249 878
